FIA Court to Decide on Gasly's Monaco Penalty Appeal as McLaren and Red Bull Challenge Stewards' Verdict

The FIA International Court of Appeal will hear McLaren's case against the rescindment of Pierre Gasly's Monaco pit lane speeding penalties, which promoted him to the podium. Red Bull and Mercedes also express intent to appeal, citing cascading effects on race results.

The FIA International Court of Appeal is set to deliberate on the controversial decision to rescind Pierre Gasly 's Monaco pit lane speeding penalties, after McLaren confirmed it would take the case to motorsport's highest tribunal.

Red Bull Racing has also reportedly lodged an appeal against the stewards' verdict that promoted Gasly to the podium in Monte Carlo, while Mercedes is consulting with the FIA about its own intention to appeal the case. Gasly finished the Monaco Grand Prix third on the road but had 10 seconds added to his race time for two pit lane speeding infringements, demoting him to seventh.

The Frenchman was one of five drivers pinged for speeding in the pit lane and the only one penalised twice. An unusually high 11 penalties were handed out over the course of the weekend, compared to the five handed out over previous five rounds of the season.

Alpine lodged a petition for a right of review over Gasly's speeding penalties, however, and successfully argued to the stewards that the Monte Carlo pit lane had been incorrectly measured, resulting in inaccurate speed readings. Pit lane speed is measured by a series of telemetry loops that calculate average speed.

The distance between the first two loops was found to be 77 centimetres shorter than accounted for due to a subtle change in the alignment of the pit lane this season, which meant drivers were calculated to have been travelling faster than they actually were. The stewards rescinded Gasly's post-race penalties, which promoted him back to the podium. Because only Alpine appealed - and the team appealed only Gasly's penalties - only the Frenchman's penalties were expunged.

The cascading effect of the penalties on the finishing order has put multiple teams off-side. Red Bull Racing's Isack Hadjar, who was promoted to the podium after Gasly's penalty, was demoted back to fourth.

However, other teams were not in a position to appeal their penalties given three of the other five affected drivers served them during the race. Only Franco Colapinto in the other Alpine car had his speeding fine added post race, though the Argentine finished outside the points.

Lewis Hamilton managed to serve his five-second penalty without losing second place, but Oscar Piastri dropped from what would have been third down to fourth after his five-second hold, with fourth becoming fifth following Gasly's successful appeal. George Russell would have been in a position to finish third ahead of Piastri, however, until he and his Mercedes team failed to serve his speeding penalty at his next pit stop, the automatic punishment for which was the drive-through penalty that dropped him disastrously out of the points.

The stewards noted in their ruling that other cars that were penalised served their penalty and this regrettably impacted their race strategies and therefore their race result. They stated that there is no regulation giving the stewards the power to undo a served penalty, and it is impossible to imagine how such power could be applied.

Red Bull Racing and McLaren, listed as observers in the original appeal, argued that teams had been aware of a discrepancy in the speed measurement system and that most had adjusted their processes accordingly to avoid being pinged - 17 out of 22 drivers did not trigger the speed gun. Teams know how pit lane speed is measured and know that it is not precisely accurate, with calibration part of weekend preparation.

Although such discrepancies are rare, they are also not unheard of, with Sebastian Vettel penalised at the 2009 Singapore Grand Prix for fundamentally the same reason. One team principal, speaking to the BBC, expressed astonishment at reversing a decision that was ultimately wrong, when other people have been penalised for the same thing and served a penalty in the race.

He said that changing one penalty, knowing that probably five or six other races have been impacted by that, is astonishing. He added that he lost a position because he served the penalty, so technically he should be third, but then technically George Russell should be third, and the whole thing is now a mess.

The FIA International Court of Appeal will now have the final say on the matter, as the highest tribunal in world motorsport deliberates on whether to uphold the stewards' decision or impose a new ruling. The outcome could have significant implications for the championship standings and the integrity of race results





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Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Pierre Gasly FIA Appeal Pit Lane Speeding

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