Fibre-Maxxing: The New Diet Trend Backed by Doctors

A new dietary trend called fibre-maxxing is gaining popularity on social media, with health professionals supporting the increased intake of fibre-rich foods. Experts explain the numerous health benefits, from improved digestion to reduced risk of chronic diseases, and advise on how to safely incorporate more fibre into your diet.

The latest wellness trend sweeping social media isn't about cutting carbs or embracing extreme protein intake; it's all about fibre. Dubbed fibre-maxxing, this dietary approach encourages individuals to significantly increase their consumption of fibre-rich foods.

Unlike many fleeting social media diet fads, this one is receiving strong support from healthcare professionals, largely because the vast majority of Australians – over 90 percent – aren't meeting the recommended daily intake. The benefits of a high-fibre diet are numerous and well-documented, ranging from improved digestive health to a reduced risk of chronic diseases. Dietician Purva Gulyani explains that fibre plays a crucial role in slowing down digestion, promoting satiety, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and enhancing nutrient absorption.

This isn't simply about feeling fuller for longer; it's about fundamentally improving how the body processes food and utilizes its nutrients. The positive impact of fibre extends far beyond digestive comfort. Gastroenterology specialist Simon Ghaly highlights the link between adequate fibre intake and a lower risk of serious health conditions. Specifically, he points to a reduced risk of bowel cancer, alleviation of irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, and prevention of heart disease and stroke.

These are significant health benefits that underscore the importance of prioritizing fibre in one's diet. Isabel Evans, a personal testimonial, shares how increasing her fibre intake dramatically improved her health markers. She experienced lowered cholesterol levels, improved liver enzyme readings, positive blood test results, and even achieved weight loss. Her story exemplifies the tangible benefits that can be realized through a conscious effort to boost fibre consumption.

The recommended daily intake falls within the range of 25 to 30 grams, but experts emphasize that achieving this shouldn't rely on supplements. Instead, the focus should be on incorporating whole, unprocessed foods into your meals. Simple additions like a serving of berries or vegetables such as broccoli and corn can contribute several grams of fibre to your daily total. While beans and nuts are excellent sources of fibre, moderation is key.

The surge in popularity of fibre-maxxing is evident on social media platforms, with numerous videos and posts offering guidance on meeting daily fibre needs. A video shared by NHS surgeon Karan Rajan, detailing fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, has garnered over 1.3 million views. Similarly, a clip by UK dietician Josie Porter, with a combined following of 30,000 across Instagram and TikTok, has reached nearly 100,000 viewers.

Porter acknowledges the current momentum behind fibre-maxxing, attributing it to the genuine benefits it offers – increased fullness, sustained energy levels, and a thriving gut microbiome. However, she cautions against making drastic changes to fibre intake overnight. A sudden increase can lead to unpleasant side effects like bloating, gas, and digestive upset. The key to reaping the rewards of a high-fibre diet without experiencing discomfort is to gradually increase intake over time, allowing the gut to adapt.

This measured approach ensures that the body can effectively process the increased fibre load and maximize its health benefits





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