The NSW government has nominated an eight-hectare Crown land site at Pikes Lane in Western Sydney for a new film studio with six sound stages and a backlot, offering a $100 million fund to the winning consortium. Three consortia have been shortlisted from 16 submissions, with the winner to be announced in the New Year.

The NSW government has nominated an eight-hectare site at Pikes Lane in Western Sydney as the location for Sydney's next major film studio, offering a $100 million fund to the winning consortium.

The site, which sits within the Western Sydney Parklands, will feature six new sound stages and a backlot. The nominated studio lot lies between the M4 Motorway and the Great Western Highway within a designated tourism precinct comprising Sydney Action Park, Sydney Zoo and Sydney Motorsport Park. The land was once marketed as an ideal spot for a tourism caravan park.

Also read Three Hospitalised in NSW After Vapes Test Positive for Etomidate

The hunt for a private partner to build a second major film studio in Sydney has drawn 16 submissions, with three international and local consortia shortlisted. The winner will be announced in the New Year and will receive a subsidised lease on the Crown land to build the city's first new film and television studio in a quarter of a century.

Advertisement

New Film Studio for Western Sydney

Arts Minister John Graham has pitched the site as Hollywood's next field of dreams, referring to the 1989 film in which Kevin Costner builds a baseball pitch out of a cornfield. He said the participants shortlisted to move to the next stage bring an incredible depth of experience and reflect the strong appetite internationally for NSW as a screen production location.

Graham said Pikes Lane is a field of dreams, a place where the best international productions can film in state-of-the-art facilities, engaging our internationally renowned highly skilled local crew, and enjoy an unbeatable lifestyle for international cast while they are here. He added that a second screen studio will also unlock much-needed production space for our local productions, giving a much-needed boost to keep our internationally acclaimed producers making their productions and employing people here, in NSW.

The Minns government had nominated three Crown land sites near Blacktown, at Bungarribee, Eastern Creek and near Prospect Reservoir, for investors to consider for a world-class facility. The nominated site on Pikes Lane sits within the Western Sydney Parklands. The Disney film lot at Moore Park is nine studios on 13 hectares but is subject to what local producers say is a film production bottleneck.

Location Benefits and Nearby Airport

Western Sydney is an area of jobs growth which will benefit from its access near the second airport, due to open this month. The site lies within 30 minutes of the new airport but still at some distance from the CBD and film infrastructure. The site is adjacent to another 25 hectares, with developers having the option to utilise it to meet growing demand for studio space, even a theme park, which is how Gold Coast grew with Universal Studios.

Advertisement

Developer led proposals for a film studio on privately held land in Calga near the Central Coast, and at Oran Park appear to have not won support for the $100 million investment tied to their purchased lots. The open process appears to have considered and rejected options to build a studio in the railway yards of Eveleigh and the Sydney Olympic precinct, understood to have involved remediation of both sites, and in the case of the Olympic Park, legislative amendments.

City Centre Requirements

The process flagged it would be looking for projects strictly within a 35-kilometre radius of the CBD in line with screen industry calls for the studio to be closer to the city centre and technical crews, talent and existing film infrastructure. Last year the key was finding the right location that cannot be too far out from existing infrastructure such as transport, post-production facilities, a back lot, and even places to eat.