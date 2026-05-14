Fiery Debate on Coles' Fine for Deceptive Sales Tactics

A heated discussion has arisen regarding whether Coles should be penalized for misleading shoppers through deceptive sales tactics. The supermarket was found to have temporarily hiked prices before advertising lower prices as a sale, causing confusion among consumers.

A fiery on-air debate has erupted on whether it is right for Coles to be fined after the Federal Court found it misled shoppers through deceptive sales tactics .

Australia's second-largest supermarket was sued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for misleading shoppers by temporarily increasing prices before advertising a lower price as a sale. Coles sold the items under its ‘Down Down’ promotion, with Australians paying elevated prices for butter, biscuits, toothpaste and more despite the products being advertised as on ‘sale’.

Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood said the ruling was a ‘significant blow’ to Coles, sparking a debate with Sky News host Laura Jayes over whether the penalty was anti-business. Greenwood and Jayes debated the Federal Court ruling against Coles. Picture: Sky News Australi





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coles Federal Court Australian Competition And Consumer Commission Deceptive Sales Tactics Down Down Promotion Price Increases Sale Prices Sky News Business Editor Sky News Host Justice Michael O'bryan ACCC Minimum Information Requirements Price Displays Promotions Cost Of Living Crisis Inflation Shareholders Customers Reputation Trust Clear Transparent Pricing Genuine Discounts Hold Supermarkets Accountable Stronger Pricing Reforms

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