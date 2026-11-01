Antonelli Can Seal F1 Title in Mexico City with Ninth-Place Finish

Kimi Antonelli starts fourth in Mexico City needing only a ninth-place finish to become Formula 1's youngest world champion. Lewis Hamilton took pole, while Oscar Piastri starts 12th.

Kimi Antonelli can become Formula 1's youngest world champion at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver needs only a ninth-place finish to seal the title.

He starts the race from fourth on the grid. Antonelli enters the race with a 123-point lead over Mercedes teammate George Russell. He leads Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 124 points. A maximum of 125 points remain available this season, so Antonelli is all but certain to take the crown.

Also read Hamilton Takes First Ferrari Pole in Mexico as Antonelli Nears Youngest F1 Title

Antonelli Set to Become Italian Champion

The Italian will be champion if he ends the race with a lead of 100 points or more. If he finishes ninth or better, he will become the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953. Hamilton took pole position for the race, turning back the clock in qualifying. Australian Oscar Piastri had a disastrous day and missed the top 10.

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He starts 12th for McLaren. Antonelli has shone with the new energy-managed cars. He has extracted pace and control that even Russell has struggled to match. A sharp driving style and mature judgment have belied his years.

His form has surprised many after a difficult rookie season. Team principal Toto Wolff noted that some had questioned whether Antonelli should even be in F1. Those doubts are now consigned to history. Peter Bonnington, known as Bono, has been at Antonelli's shoulder.

Bono Supports Antonelli With Simplicity

Bono was Hamilton's engineer across his six Mercedes titles. The pair have built a close relationship and friendship. Bono offered a simple explanation for Antonelli's speed. As soon as he is happy in the car, he said, happy driver, fast lap time.

The team gave him freedom to enjoy driving without too much stress. Antonelli won five successive races early in the season. The last was in Monaco, where he took a stunning pole from Max Verstappen and won despite two restarts. Even when Mercedes was overtaken, Antonelli delivered when a win was not possible.

In Austin he swept to victory with a nonchalance that typified his season. He is world champion elect. Hamilton praised the youngster's composure. He said you never know how anyone will handle pressure until you see them.

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Antonelli, he added, is a relatively old soul in a young body. Mexico City is already celebrating. The race coincides with the Day of the Dead. Bright orange marigolds, skulls, skeletons and candles fill the city and paddock.

Sergio Perez Welcomed Back to Grid

Fans are also welcoming home hero Sergio Perez back to the grid with Cadillac. His image is everywhere, sometimes as a lifesize cardboard cutout among dressed-up skeletons. Antonelli was withdrawn from media duties on Thursday. Mercedes said he was unwell and needed to recover.

He has said he wants to finish the job in style and relax for the last four races. Hamilton has sealed the title in Mexico twice, in 2017 and 2018. He knows the atmosphere of the stadium section well. It could now crown F1's youngest champion.

Antonelli, now 20, confessed he was playing with Hot Wheels when Sebastian Vettel became the previous youngest champion in 2010. He does not remember Vettel clinching it. This weekend he will likely embrace an unforgettable moment of his own.