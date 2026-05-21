FIFA 23 has added Colosseum in game

FIFA 23 has added a new feature to hunt for antique cards, inspired by the ancient world. The Colosseum map has new arenas and relics inspired by the Roman Colosseum.

WHAT'S GAMBLING REALLY COSTING YOU? Set a deposit limit. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au. Round 1 will be split across two weekends, with a Spud’s Game double-header between St Kilda and Carlton at Marvel Stadium the sole women’s match of its weekend.

The remaining eight games will be played the following weekend. Two more AFL-AFLW double-headers between the same clubs will also feature in Round 1 – North Melbourne v Geelong Cats at Marvel Stadium and the Giants v West Coast Eagles at ENGIE Stadium. In Round 2 at the SCG, Sydney and Essendon will play an AFLW game followed by a Swans-North Melbourne AFL match.

AFL Head of Strategy and Scheduling Josh Bowler said the fixture was ‘another exciting step forward for the competition’ that featured ‘a strong mix of traditional rivalries, marquee moments and fan-focused scheduling, as well as new ways to showcase AFLW across the country’





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FIFA Sports Games Addition Colosseum New Arenas Relics

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