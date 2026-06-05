Fifa Expands AI Use at World Cup to Reduce Abuse

Fifa is expanding its use of AI at the World Cup to reduce the amount of abuse seen by players. The technology filters abusive and offensive comments from 30,000 keywords on the social media channels of teams and players, hiding them in under two seconds.

Fifa is expanding its use of AI at the World Cup to reduce the amount of abuse seen by players. The technology filters abusive and offensive comments from 30,000 keywords on the social media channels of teams and players, hiding them in under two seconds.

The person who sent the abuse can still see their post, but is unaware it has been hidden and reported for further investigation. They can be banned from purchasing tickets to Fifa matches or from clubs. The AI works on Meta platforms, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Threads but not Elon Musk's X, which has always allowed hidden comments to be viewed.

Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Arsenal, are using AI to hide racist, homophobic and misogynist content from players on their social media channels. The technology was formed in response to the barrage of racist and sexist abuse directed at Serena Williams after she posted a picture with her new baby on Facebook at the 2019 US Open.

The company, which includes NFL teams, Nascar and commercial brands such as Boots and Marks & Spencer among its clients, moved into football after the England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho faced abuse. Manchester United introduced a social media code of conduct in 2024 and the CEO of Respondology believes every Premier League club will follow suit in the next 12-24 months.

With 78 games being held in the US and sports betting now legal in the majority of states, the abuse of players on social media is expected to increase significantly during the World Cup. The CEO of Respondology said that there is a mental health aspect to the technology, as it protects a player's mental health by preventing them from seeing abusive comments on social media.

The technology can remove 1.5bn hateful impressions from global football, and has removed 15m racist and homophobic comments in global football, primarily in the Premier League. The AI works on every language on Earth, including morse code and Klingon, and understands cultural references and nuances. The CEO believes that the technology can wipe out the problem of abuse on social media, and that it is a matter of implementing it





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fifa AI World Cup Abuse Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

There’s no Sam Pang, but this World Cup hit is back at its spiritual homeSanto Cilauro and Ed Kavalee have returned to the broadcaster where it all began for Cup Fever!

Read more »

There’s no Sam Pang, but this World Cup hit is back at its spiritual homeSanto Cilauro and Ed Kavalee have returned to the broadcaster where it all began for Cup Fever!

Read more »

Fifa bans fans from taking reusable water bottles into World Cup stadiums after U-turnFifa has banned fans from taking reusable water bottles into World Cup stadiums due to safety concerns and heat mitigation measures.

Read more »

Why this year’s FIFA World Cup ball is unlike any used beforeFIFA is expanding its use of AI and tracking technology to help officials with decisions.

Read more »