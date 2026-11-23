Documents reveal Fifa's Football Finance Expansion plan would sell commercial rights for 96 years, offering management up to 5% of the multibillion-pound scheme's value.

Newly disclosed documents confirm that a proposed plan by Fifa to sell the commercial rights to its premier tournaments would have locked the governing body's crown jewels into a single entity for up to 96 years. The initiative, known internally as Football Finance Expansion, was designed to raise billions by transferring control of these assets to a for-profit subsidiary.

96-Year Commercial Rights Transfer Mechanism

A risk assessment document dated July 17 explicitly outlined the extraordinary scope of this transaction before the finalization of the agreement. The text states that the deal would allow Fifa to create a for-profit subsidiary to which all commercial rights for Fifa events would be transferred for exploitation over the next 96 years. This duration was structured as rolling 12-year license periods, summing to a maximum total contract length of 96 years.

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Internal memos further clarified that Fifa would retain 51% ownership of the new entity in perpetuity. However, the operational control and commercial exploitation rights would reside with the subsidiary, fundamentally altering how football's most valuable properties were managed and monetized.

Thrive Capital Management Incentives and Profits

Thrive Capital, the lead investor for the proposal, drew up a term sheet and backstop letter on July 17 that introduced a lucrative management incentive plan. This plan set aside up to 5% of the Football Finance Expansion stock as a bonus pool for the unnamed individuals helming the scheme. The document referred to the initiative as Project Box.

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The incentive structure allowed for significant payouts based on valuation increases. The plan permitted the issuance of profits interests representing up to 5% of the fully diluted capitalization of the new firm, which would dilute all unitholders on a pro rata basis. In theory, this could have paid out up to $50 million for each $1 billion added to the scheme's value above the initial $20 billion valuation.

Break Fees and Exclusive Negotiation Clauses

The agreement included stringent clauses that limited Fifa's ability to seek alternative deals. If Fifa breached its agreement with Thrive Capital or completed a deal with a rival party, Thrive would have been entitled to a break fee totaling 1.25% of the scheme's worth, amounting to $250 million. This penalty was designed to protect the investor's position in the exclusive partnership.

Furthermore, Fifa was not permitted to engage in talks with other potential lead buyers for a period of one year or until the Football Finance Expansion deal officially closed. A memo from July 18 confirmed that there was no tender process for the transaction, citing the specific and unique nature of the proposed investment as the justification for bypassing competitive bidding.

Governance Concerns and Future Implications

The documents cast doubt on the internal governance processes followed by Fifa, as the organization's own finance department was not directly privy to the terms of the transaction. This lack of transparency raises questions about oversight and due diligence during the negotiation phase. The management incentive units would have been managed by the board of the new entity, a position Gianluigi Infantino was due to chair.

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While Fifa has consistently denied that Infantino stood to profit personally from the initiative, the documents highlight the extent to which the architects of the scheme could have benefited. The existence of such high-value incentive pools and exclusive rights transfers has prompted renewed scrutiny regarding the long-term financial implications for the global sport.