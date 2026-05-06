FIFA President Defends High Ticket Pricing for 2026 World Cup

Gianni Infantino justifies the pricing strategy for the 2026 World Cup, citing unprecedented demand and the economics of the US entertainment market.

The global sporting community is currently witnessing a heated debate regarding the accessibility and pricing of tickets for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across North America.

At the center of this storm is FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who recently addressed the shocking prices appearing on the secondary resale market. Some opportunistic sellers have listed tickets for the final match at a staggering two million dollars, a figure that has sparked outrage among football enthusiasts.

Infantino was quick to clarify that these exorbitant listings do not reflect the actual face value set by FIFA, nor do they indicate that such prices are sustainable or that buyers will actually pay them. In a moment of characteristic levity, the FIFA chief joked that if someone were actually foolish enough to spend two million dollars on a ticket, he would personally ensure they had a great experience by bringing them a hotdog and a Coke.

This response aims to distance the official organization from the volatility of the third-party market while acknowledging the extreme levels of interest surrounding the event. The controversy deepens when comparing the financial expectations for 2026 with the previous tournament in Qatar in 2022. During the Qatar World Cup, the most expensive ticket for the final was priced at approximately one thousand six hundred dollars at face value.

However, the 2026 event is operating on a completely different scale of demand and market logic. Infantino argued that the organization must align its pricing with the current entertainment landscape of the United States, which is widely considered the most developed market for professional sports and live events in the world. He pointed out that in the American system, the resale of tickets is permitted and common.

If FIFA were to set the initial prices too low, it would simply create a larger profit margin for scalpers, who would then resell the tickets at even higher rates than what FIFA would have charged. Indeed, many tickets are already being traded on the secondary market for more than double the official price, proving that the demand far exceeds the supply available.

To put the demand into perspective, Infantino revealed that FIFA has received over five hundred million ticket requests for the 2026 tournament. This is an astronomical increase compared to the combined requests for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, which totaled fewer than fifty million. Despite the high-end prices, FIFA maintains that it is keeping the event accessible for a significant portion of the fanbase.

The president noted that twenty-five percent of the tickets for the group phase are priced under three hundred dollars. He justified this baseline by comparing it to the cost of attending a standard American college sporting event, asserting that even non-professional games in the US often cost more than three hundred dollars. When compared to a global phenomenon like the World Cup, he believes these rates are fair and market-driven.

The mention of the New York Yankees as a benchmark for professional sports pricing further underscores the argument that high-demand entertainment in the US naturally commands a premium price. As the world looks toward 2026, the tension between the sport's egalitarian roots and its commercial reality continues to grow





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