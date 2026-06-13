FIFA faces criticism over World Cup ticket prices and commercialism, while Queensland's State of Origin team impresses with their low-key travel. The NRL sees finals contenders falter and societal acceptance grows.

The FIFA World Cup ticket sales are flagging, and complaints are mounting that the Americans have transformed the tournament into a premium entertainment product rather than a sporting festival for the people.

Tickets for popular matches are going for tens of thousands of dollars, while other matches may be played before sparse crowds. Criticism also focuses on the dispersion of matches across the American continent, which undermines atmosphere, and the exorbitant accommodation costs in gathering areas. FIFA president Gianni Infantino dismissed concerns, stating that FIFA is a sports organization doing its best and that they are not kings who can rule over governments.

He emphasized the need to respect that they are not the rulers of the world. This response has drawn further ire, as critics point out that FIFA has a history of overlooking human rights issues and giving peace prizes to despots. One commentator noted that Infantino is a symptom of a larger disease, and his legacy as a coward who lost control of the tournament is being cemented.

The organization's repeated failures to address foreseeable outrages have left many disillusioned, with the World Cup becoming a symbol of commercial excess rather than global unity. In a stark contrast to the high-stakes world of FIFA, the Queensland State of Origin team quietly flew to the Sunshine Coast for their camp ahead of the second game of the series.

Observers noted that the players, including stars like Cameron Munster, Lindsay Collins, and Harry Grant, were dressed casually and sat in economy class, a surprise for professional athletes generating millions in revenue. They gave no fodder for headlines, simply chatting and laughing, with Collins even helping a woman lift a heavy bag. Their humble demeanor contrasted sharply with the massive spectacle they are about to create.

Come game night, they will explode onto the field and likely dominate the New South Wales Blues, as predicted by this columnist. The team's unassuming travel highlights the down-to-earth nature of these athletes, who remain focused on their performance despite the pressures of the sport.

Meanwhile, the NRL continues to dominate headlines as two teams once considered finals contenders crashed out of contention. The season is effectively over for them, with a drubbing ending their hopes. In other news, the public reaction to societal issues remains muted; for instance, a news item about an athlete coming out was met with general indifference as the public becomes more accepting.

Even Israel Folau's recent social media post of love hearts, signaling a shift from his previous anti-gay stance, was met with calls for more substantial words. The NRL season is winding down, with the finals picture becoming clearer. The league's ability to generate stories both on and off the field keeps fans engaged, even as the focus shifts to the upcoming State of Origin decider.

The blend of high-profile international issues and local sporting narratives creates a rich tapestry for sports enthusiasts





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