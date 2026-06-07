FIFA Taps Former Chilean Goalkeeper to Lead Anti-Racism Push Ahead of World Cup Amid Skepticism

Former Chilean goalkeeper Romina Parraguirre, now a FIFA consultant, draws from personal experiences with discrimination to shape the governing body's anti-racism measures for the 2026 World Cup. While FIFA unveils protocols including match abandonment procedures and new red card rules, critics question whether the organization will genuinely enforce these policies during high-stakes tournament matches.

Former Chilean international goalkeeper Romina Parraguirre is now serving as a consultant for FIFA , focusing on racism and discrimination as the governing body prepares for the upcoming World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Her personal experiences with discrimination, including being mocked for her accent while playing in Australia, drive her advocacy. Parraguirre reflects on her two-decade career in elite women's soccer, cut short by an ACL injury, and how she learned to confront prejudice directly. She acknowledges that many athletes fail to report racism, a reality supported by statistics from Sport Integrity Australia indicating around 40 percent of athletes do not come forward.

Through her role at FIFA, she aims to ensure that anti-discrimination measures are prioritized by clubs, federations, and football associations for the benefit of players and fans alike. FIFA has intensified its anti-racism messaging ahead of the tournament, with President Gianni Infantino declaring zero tolerance for racism in stadiums and on the pitch. Central to the policy is a three-step protocol that empowers referees to stop, suspend, or abandon matches if racist abuse persists.

Players can alert officials to abuse by making an 'X' gesture with their arms. Additionally, a new rule allows referees to issue red cards to players who cover their mouths during confrontations, a response to incidents involving Vinícius Júnior. Teams that walk off the field in protest over refereeing decisions risk forfeiting matches under separate tournament rules, measures FIFA says are designed to strengthen accountability and empower reporting.

Despite these measures, critics question whether FIFA will truly enforce anti-racism rules, especially during high-stakes World Cup matches. Francis Awaritefe, chair of Australia's Professional Footballers Association, argues that players should not be expected to tolerate repeated abuse before action is taken and doubts whether FIFA would actually abandon a major match. Sport sociologist Ramón Spaaij echoes these concerns, noting that while zero-tolerance policies are frequently announced, racism can be downplayed in practice because the game must go on.

These skeptical voices highlight the tension between commercial pressures and moral imperatives, suggesting that the ultimate test of FIFA's commitment will be its willingness to disrupt marquee fixtures for the sake of principle





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