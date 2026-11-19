FIFA has confirmed Gianni Infantino, Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima as candidates for the March 2027 presidential election, the first time Infantino faces opposition since 2016.

FIFA has confirmed that Gianni Infantino, Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima are running for FIFA president in the election set for 18 March 2027 in Rabat.

FIFA Candidate Nominations Confirmed

The candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidates, FIFA said in a statement. Member associations will be notified of the names of the proposed and admitted candidates no later than 18 February 2027. All three candidates will be vetted by FIFA's governance, audit and compliance committee, chaired by the Infantino ally Bruno Chiomento, before the nominations are confirmed on 18 February.

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The election will be the first time Infantino has faced a challenger since he was first elected in 2016. In that election, he defeated the Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa by 115 votes to 88. Infantino was re-elected without opposition in 2023. The 56-year-old Swiss native, who has been FIFA president since 2016, maintains that he has enough support from member associations around the world to get him re-elected.

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Infantino Faces Calls for Resignation

Infantino has faced repeated calls for his resignation since his attempt to sell stakes in the World Cup failed. The FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a bid to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions, sparked serious concerns over the direction of FIFA. French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced his candidacy on Monday, with the support of UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council.

Diallo, who took over as FFF president in 2023, played a leading role as France and other European associations withdrew support from Infantino last year over the FFE controversy. UEFA said on Monday: Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community.

Kozo Tashima, the honorary president of the Japan Football Association, had declared his bid earlier this month and formally submitted his nomination on Wednesday. Both Diallo and Tashima submitted nomination letters with endorsements from five member associations by Wednesday night's midnight CET deadline. The former Switzerland and Tottenham defender Ramon Vega has not met that threshold, despite repeatedly saying he would stand.

UEFA Campaign to Unseat Infantino

Infantino had been expected to be re-elected unopposed for a third time after declaring his candidacy in April and had received more than 200 letters of endorsement. However, the emergence of his FIFA Forward Enterprise plan changed the landscape. UEFA has led a campaign to unseat Infantino since July. The campaign has backing from Concacaf, the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation, and initially the AFC.

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But with Infantino conducting a global tour to rally support from smaller nations, they have struggled to put up an alternative candidate. The 63-year-old's emergence was a surprise because UEFA had initially hoped to field a more high-profile candidate, such as Arsene Wenger. The Hungarian banker Sandor Csanyi, the president of his country's FA, had strong backers owing to his close relationship with UEFA's president, Aleksander Ceferin.

Diallo is backing Infantino chosen last weekend as the UEFA candidate after a complex selection process. Diallo and Tashima may yet join forces in an attempt to defeat Infantino amid concerns of splitting those opposed to the president among the 211 FIFA members. Were that to occur, it is expected Tashima would stand aside, a development that would be supported by UEFA.

The election in Rabat on 18 March will be the first time Infantino has faced opposition since he was first elected in 2016. All three candidates will be vetted before the final list is confirmed on 18 February 2027.