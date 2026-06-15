FIFA's discrimination monitor calls for removal of video review official after he appeared to make an 'OK' hand gesture resembling a white supremacist symbol during Germany's match against Curaçao.

FIFA 's discrimination monitor, the Fare network, has called for the immediate removal of a video review official who appeared to make a hand gesture resembling a white supremacist symbol during the broadcast of Germany's opening World Cup match against Curaçao.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the official broadcast cut to the team of video review analysts before the game. One of the analysts, identified as an Australian VAR official, made an 'OK' symbol with his right hand in front of his right leg. The gesture, with thumb and forefinger touching in a circle and other fingers outstretched, was designated a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League in 2019.

Fare stated in a press release that 'advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down 'OK' hand symbol used as a 'white power' symbol in global far-right circles.

' The organization described the gesture as 'neo-nazi' and demanded that the official have no further role in the World Cup. The official in question is believed to be working at his second consecutive World Cup and was handling his first game of this edition.

It remains unclear whether the gesture was politically motivated or a prank related to the 'circle game,' a children's game where someone flashes an upside-down OK sign below their waist to trick others into looking, resulting in a punch to the shoulder. The symbol was appropriated a decade ago as a white supremacy signal, starting as a hoax on the far-right online message board 4chan.

The gesture gained global attention in March 2019 when it was made during the first court appearance of the white supremacist shooter who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Later that year, the ADL added the OK symbol to its hate symbol database, noting that context is key to interpreting whether it is hateful or harmless.

Oren Segal, director of the ADL's Center on Extremism, stated at the time, 'There is enough of a volume of use for hateful purposes that we felt it was important to add.

' The World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, features 30 video review analysts selected by FIFA. Evans is among them. Fare also noted that in the two subsequent games after the incident, television directors appeared to have stopped introducing the VAR panel to the audience, possibly to avoid further controversy.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues with matches like Spain versus Cabo Verde, where the underdog Blue Sharks are making a solid start. The pressure is on Cabo Verde's defense, and Spain is searching for openings. The match is being played in Atlanta, with new VAR rules allowing overruling of incorrect corner decisions. Elsewhere, Tunisia fired head coach Sabri Lamouchi after a heavy loss in their first game, adding to the tournament's drama.

The Fare network's call for removal underscores ongoing concerns about discrimination in football and the need for vigilance against hate symbols in global sporting events





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