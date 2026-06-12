FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico beats South Africa in opening match, Shakira and Burna Boy perform at ceremony

Mexico kicked off the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-0 win over South Africa, while Shakira and Burna Boy performed at the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

A star-studded opening ceremony marked the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico City as co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa . Colombian star Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy have kicked off the FIFA World Cup 2026 with electric performances at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa .

It was a lively atmosphere outside the stadium, full of mariachi bands, fireworks, and traditional costumes. Roads were closed for several kilometres, forcing fans to walk an hour or more to the 80,000-capacity stadium. The highlight of the ceremony was Shakira and Burna Boy performing the official song of the tournament, eliciting roars from the crowd.

While there was a festive atmosphere inside the stadium, chaotic scenes unfolded in the centre of Mexico City, where thousands of fans pushed and shoved as they attempted to enter the official World Cup fan zone shortly before kickoff at 5am Friday AEST. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had been expected to watch the game at the fan zone, but cast doubt on her presence following days of protests in the area by teachers demanding pay rises.

Mexico cruised to a 2-0 win over a lacklustre South Africa, which was reduced to nine men following two red cards. The co-hosts dominated the tournament's opening match, with Julián Quiñones opening the scoring with a strike from the edge of the penalty area in the ninth minute. Veteran 35-year-old striker Raúl Jiménez added a second - his first World Cup goal in four tournaments - after nodding a header in the 67th minute.

South Africa never looked like spoiling the opening day fiesta, and finished the match with just nine men after Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off. There was still time for late drama when Mexican defender César Montes was shown a red card for a clumsy challenge on Khulisa Mudau on the edge of the penalty area.

With three red cards in the opening match, this tournament is already on track to eclipse Qatar 2022, where four red cards were shown across the entire tournament. The second match of this World Cup will see South Korea take on Czechia at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico at 12pm AEST. This year's tournament, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, is the biggest World Cup in history, with 104 matches across more than five weeks





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