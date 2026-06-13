FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland Aims to Break New Ground Against Qatar in Opening Match

Switzerland enters the FIFA World Cup 2026 with confidence and a desire to finally advance deep into the tournament, as they face Asian champions Qatar in their opening Group B match. Meanwhile, England recovers most of its stolen training gear ahead of its campaign.

The third day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with a bustling schedule of four matches, including the highly anticipated Group B clash between Qatar and Switzerland in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Switzerland enters the tournament with a mix of confidence and historical frustration, having reached the World Cup finals for the sixth consecutive time-a European record shared only with footballing giants like France, Spain, England, Portugal, and Germany. Yet, despite this consistency, the Swiss have rarely advanced beyond the round of 16, with their last quarter-final appearance dating back to 1954.

Their record of steady qualification contrasts sharply with their lack of deep tournament runs, making this edition a potential turning point. Coach Murat Yakin, while respecting Qatar as "the big unknown," is keen to avoid a repeat of the shock upset suffered by eventual champions Argentina against Saudi Arabia in 2022.

"Qatar is a very serious opponent. We can't let what Argentina experienced against Saudi Arabia four years ago happen to us," he stated, underscoring the importance of a focused start. Switzerland's squad is stacked with experience, featuring players who boast a combined 365 international caps.

Captain Granit Xhaka, playing in his fourth World Cup, captured the team's eager mindset, saying the Swiss are "yearning for it like never before" and will go all out for victory against the back-to-back Asian champions. He emphasized the need to balance tactical readiness with sheer enjoyment: "In football we always talk about tactical things, but you also have to enjoy the moment and I think this is one of the most important things in football, that you go on the pitch, that you feel free.

" Xhaka believes this tournament could be Switzerland's best yet, and the team is determined to deliver their "A" game from the opening whistle, playing for their families and for the pride of the nation. The match in Santa Clara marks the first step in what they hope will be a historic run.

In other news from the tournament, England's preparation encountered a minor hiccup when some of their training equipment was stolen in Kansas City ahead of their first session. The incident was quickly addressed, with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas confirming that local, state, and federal authorities were mobilized to trace the stolen goods.

"Yesterday, officials in Kansas City learned at some point between their over-the-road transport from Florida to their arrival at the training facility in Kansas City, goods belonging to the English national team were stolen," Lucas said. The majority of the items, including some footwear, have since been recovered. Importantly, none of the stolen gear was game-critical or included elite boots, meaning England's training schedule was not significantly disrupted.

Manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad are set to arrive in Kansas City later in the day to continue their preparations unaffected. The day's full slate of matches includes: Qatar vs Switzerland (Group B) in the early morning AEST time slot, followed later by Haiti vs Scotland (Group C) in Boston.

Additionally, a thrilling Group A encounter between Brazil and Morocco promises high-intensity action and could be a highlight of the group stage. After a staggered opening with four matches spread over two days, the tournament now shifts into a higher gear with four games in a single day, setting the stage for an exciting and unpredictable competition





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Switzerland Vs Qatar Granit Xhaka Murat Yakin England Training Kit Theft World Cup Group Stage

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