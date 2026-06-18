FIFA World Cup: Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Africa v Czechia, and more

The FIFA World Cup continues with several matches taking place today, including Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Africa v Czechia, and Canada v Qatar. In related news, FIFA has announced that it has deleted over 30 million abusive posts and comments since the start of the World Cup.

We're tuning in now to Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina in Los Angeles, which kicks-off in under 10 minutes. All teams playing today are taking part in an International Day for Countering Hate Speech commemoration, with a pre-match exchange of pennants that read, We Play Together.

We Stand Against Hate with the wording in English on one side and the teams' native language on the other. FIFA says it has deleted more than 30 million abusive posts and comments since its social media protection service was created before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA says it deleted nearly 400,000 negative or abusive posts in the first few days of this World Cup - more than it did in the entirety of the 2022 event.

Fans of Bosnia wait for the World Cup match against Switzerland in Los Angeles. Teboho Mokoena started the game with tears in his eyes and finished it with a smile on his face after converting a second-half penalty in South Africa's 1-1 draw with Czechia on Friday morning (AEST) at the World Cup. South Africa's Oswin Appollis and Czechia's Robin Hranac react after the draw.

Mokoena, who was caught on camera with tears rolling down his cheeks during the pre-game national anthem, stepped up to the penalty spot and sent his shot low past Czechia's goalkeeper Matej Kovar in the 83rd minute. Michal Sadilek had given the Czechs the lead in the sixth minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexandr Sojka played in Sadilek and he slid a shot past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Good morning and welcome to another day of World Cup coverage.

It's little more than 24 hours before the Socceroos meet the US in Seattle for what could be their most challenging match of the group stage. Until then, we'll keep fanning your World Cup fever with the best stories and all the matches from today.

We'll start with Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina (5am AEST) before watching Canada v Qatar (8am AEST) and finally Mexico v South Korea (11am AEST).and while we catch you up to speed with South Africa's 1-1 draw with Czechia in Atlanta, here are some more stories for you to check out: South Africa's Teboho Mokoena, left, and Czechia's Robin Hranac react after the draw, Teboho Mokoena of South Africa celebrates after scoring a penalty in the 83rd minute, and South Africa's Oswin Appollis, left, and Czechia's Robin Hranac react after the draw





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FIFA World Cup Switzerland V Bosnia And Herzegovina South Africa V Czechia Canada V Qatar International Day For Countering Hate Speech

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