Fiji has rejected a plan to build an incinerator to burn 900,000 tonnes of waste a year, labelling it 'waste colonialism'. The proposal was met with opposition from traditional landowners and tourism operators in Fiji, who were concerned about the impact on the environment and the country's eco-tourism reputation.

Fiji rejects Australian billionaire's incineration plan, labelling it ' waste colonialism '. The plan involved shipping 900,000 tonnes of waste to Fiji each year and burning it at an energy-from-waste plant.

The proposal was met with opposition from traditional landowners and tourism operators in Fiji, who were concerned about the impact on the environment and the country's eco-tourism reputation. The Fijian government cited issues with the project's scale, imported waste, hazardous ash management, and public health risks as reasons for rejecting it. The decision is seen as a victory for those who opposed the plan, but it may also have implications for Fiji's ability to address its waste management needs.

The country's secretary for the environment, Sivendra Michael, said that the department was not satisfied that the potential impacts and risks of the project could be adequately assessed or managed. The proposal had been put forward by The Next Generation Holdings, a company backed by Australian billionaire Ian Malouf, who made his fortune in rubbish disposal.

Malouf had claimed that the project could meet 40% of Fiji's electricity needs, but an environmental impact statement showed that it would actually increase the country's national emissions by 25%. The decision to reject the plan has been welcomed by those who opposed it, but it remains to be seen how Fiji will address its waste management needs in the future.

The country's ambassador to the UN, Filipo Tarakinikini, had previously expressed concerns about the plan, saying that the Vuda coast north of Nadi 'must not become the Pacific's ashtray'. The Fijian government has said that it will continue to explore other options for addressing the country's waste management needs, but it is unclear what these options may be.

The decision to reject the incineration plan is a significant victory for those who opposed it, but it also highlights the challenges that Fiji faces in addressing its waste management needs. The country's tourism industry is a major contributor to its economy, and the government will need to find a way to balance the need to manage waste with the need to protect the country's environment and eco-tourism reputation





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