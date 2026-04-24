Fiji Waste Incinerator Plan Sparks Controversy on Heritage Coast

A proposal to build a large waste-to-energy incinerator in Fiji is facing strong opposition from local communities and raising questions about its environmental impact and suitability for the region.

A controversial proposal to build a massive waste-to-energy incinerator on Saweni beach in Fiji , a site of significant cultural and environmental importance, is sparking fierce debate.

Australian businessmen Ian Malouf and Robert Cromb are behind 'The Next Generation Fiji' project, aiming to process 900,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually from Fiji, Australia, and other Pacific nations. The facility, envisioned with four large chimneys, promises to address Fiji’s waste management issues and generate a substantial portion of the nation’s electricity – potentially a third – while creating up to 1000 jobs and reducing reliance on expensive and polluting diesel imports.

However, local communities, particularly those with traditional custodial ties to the land, are vehemently opposed. They fear the incinerator will damage the pristine environment of the Heritage Coast, disrupt tourism development plans, and negatively impact the wider Nadi Bay area. Concerns echo around potential pollution, despite assurances from the project proponents. The proposal is being contrasted with successful waste-to-energy plants in Finland and Denmark.

In Helsinki, a modern incinerator operates with minimal visible pollution and odour, efficiently heating a large percentage of buildings in a neighboring city. Copenhagen’s CopenHill, featuring a ski slope on its roof, has become a tourist attraction, demonstrating public acceptance of waste incineration when integrated thoughtfully into the urban landscape.

However, experts caution that the benefits of waste-to-energy are context-dependent. The efficiency of such facilities relies on consistent energy demand, like heating during long winters, and the climate benefits diminish as renewable energy sources become more prevalent. The Danish example highlights that while incineration can solve land use problems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to landfill, it’s not a universally optimal solution. The Fijian government’s stance on the project remains unclear, with conflicting reports emerging.

While some sources suggest government backing, the Prime Minister’s office denies this, referring inquiries to existing reports. The Minister for Tourism has publicly opposed the project, emphasizing the area’s importance for tourism development and warning of potential widespread environmental impacts. The local community, led by the village of Lauwaki, has expressed unanimous opposition, prioritizing tourism and the preservation of their cultural heritage.

The debate underscores the complex challenges of waste management in the Pacific region, balancing the need for sustainable solutions with the protection of fragile ecosystems and cultural values. The project’s future hinges on addressing these concerns and demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement





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