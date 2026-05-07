Filipino Australian fears rise of anti-immigration sentiment ahead of Farrer by-election

Jayson Lumanog, a Filipino Australian and former Greens candidate, expresses growing concern over anti-immigration rhetoric in the lead-up to the Farrer by-election. With One Nation gaining traction, residents in the electorate, including Corowa, reflect on recent incidents of white supremacist activity and political disillusionment.

In recent years, a growing sense of unease has settled over Filipino Australian and Albury Council candidate Jayson Lumanog, who has lived in Australia for over a decade.

While he has not faced overt racism, subtle micro-aggressions and the rising tide of anti-immigration rhetoric have left him feeling increasingly anxious. The situation came to a head in August last year when an anti-immigration rally, March for Australia, was held in nearby Wodonga, just 10 minutes from his home in Albury. The rally, attended by around 250 people, blamed migrants for a range of issues, from housing shortages to rising living costs and crime.

Lumanog, who ran as a Greens candidate in the 2024 Albury Council elections, now fears that the upcoming Farrer by-election could further embolden anti-immigration sentiment if a One Nation candidate wins. The federal seat of Farrer, covering over 126,000 square kilometers in south-west NSW, includes cities like Albury, Griffith, and Deniliquin. Polls suggest growing national support for One Nation, and a victory in Farrer would mark the party’s first-ever seat in the House of Representatives.

The electorate has seen troubling incidents tied to anti-immigration sentiment. About a year and a half ago, around 50 white supremacists, led by Thomas Sewell of the National Socialist Network, marched through Corowa, a border town with a population of 5,500. The group, standing in front of the town’s war memorial, held a sign reading 'White man fight back,' falsely claiming that a local pork-processing factory was replacing local workers with migrants.

Pamphlets with the slogan 'Australia for the White Man' were later distributed across the Murray River region. The march was widely condemned by political leaders, including then-Farrer MP Sussan Ley and NSW Premier Chris Minns, as well as many local residents. More recently, the Federation Council in the Murray region voted to remove Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags from council chambers, despite community opposition, though they would still be flown during NAIDOC and Reconciliation weeks.

Reilly Anderson, a 27-year-old bar manager who grew up in Corowa but now lives in nearby Howlong, notes that the region is traditionally conservative and that many residents are leaning toward One Nation due to its hardline stance on immigration. He suggests that frustration with mainstream politics is driving this shift.

'There’s not many immigrants here, and people are used to a white Australia,' Anderson says. He believes many voters, disillusioned with the Liberal and National parties, see One Nation as a way to bring about change.

Farrer has been held by Liberal or National candidates since its creation in 1949, but Anderson observes that residents who were previously disengaged are now rallying behind One Nation candidate David Farley or independent Michelle Milthorpe, who ran second to Ley in the 2025 federal election.

'People on Farley’s side want change,' Anderson says. 'They’re disillusioned with the system and want someone different. ' The election has been contentious, with tensions boiling over on Wednesday when a scuffle broke out between Liberal senator James Paterson and a One Nation volunteer. Anderson recalls that in the 1980s, his father could afford a house on a minimum wage, a stark contrast to today’s housing crisis, where even renting is difficult in parts of Farrer.

Many voters believe Farley is the frontrunner, partly due to Liberal and National preferences, but Anderson attributes his likely victory to One Nation’s growing popularity





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Farrer By-Election One Nation Anti-Immigration White Supremacists Political Disillusionment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albury Hospital bed shortage hits hard ahead of Farrer by-electionA major hospital is facing a significant bed shortage in the electorate of Farrer, where residents will soon vote in a by-election.

Read more »

‘Fugitive Farley’ ducks TV cameras in Farrer, as Taylor takes firm line against One NationPauline Hanson’s frontrunner for a key byelection made fleeting appearances at polling booths after this masthead reported internal fears about whether he will stick with One Nation.

Read more »

‘Fugitive Farley’ ducks TV cameras in Farrer, as Taylor takes firm line against One NationPauline Hanson’s frontrunner for a key byelection made fleeting appearances at polling booths after this masthead reported internal fears about whether he will stick with One Nation.

Read more »

‘Fugitive Farley’ ducks TV cameras in Farrer, as Taylor takes firm line against One NationPauline Hanson’s frontrunner for a key byelection made fleeting appearances at polling booths after this masthead reported internal fears about whether he will stick with One Nation.

Read more »