Filmmakers Prepare for Race Around The World Challenge

The contestants have been in a week-long bootcamp in Sydney, familiarizing themselves with camera equipment, getting safety information, and sorting out their lives at home before the grand adventure.

Lucinda Price, a content creator-turned-filmmaker, is preparing for the Race Around The World challenge by packing her suitcase with accessories and bright-colored basics. She aims to be both in front of and behind the camera, but expects the unexpected in her stories.

Meanwhile, Jayden O'Neill, a self-described conservation and natural history filmmaker, is focusing on the technical side, sacrificing other equipment to capitalize on his cinematic technique. The contestants have been in a week-long bootcamp in Sydney, familiarizing themselves with camera equipment, getting safety information, and sorting out their lives at home before the grand adventure. As they process new information and tinker with editing software, the restlessness is palpable.

Some contestants, like Elliot Constable, are eager to get on a plane, while others, like Kate McGuinness, are taking a calm approach. William's preparations are both physical and mental, and he admits that being on TV is the most frightening part of the challenge. The contestants have been plucked from obscurity and will be facing new challenges and opportunities as they travel the world and make movies.

Price's motto for the challenge is to live as if you will die tomorrow and enjoy every day. O'Neill's motto is to make people care about something they can't see. The contestants are excited to start their journey and face the challenges that come with it





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Race Around The World Filmmakers Challenge Sydney Bootcamp Camera Equipment Safety Information Lives Adventure

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