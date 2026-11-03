Democrats Poised to Win House, Senate Races Too Close to Call as Trump Faces Record Low Approval

Final polling shows Democrats with a 96 percent chance of winning the House, while Senate control hinges on tight races. President Trump's approval stands at a record low of negative 20.4 amid cost of living pressures.

Final polling suggests Republicans will lose the House of Representatives, but Senate races remain too close to call. Democrats could be about to seize control of the US Congress, with even the possibility of Republicans losing their Senate majority.

Voters in the United States are heading to the polls for the midterm elections. President Donald Trump has called it the most important midterm election in the country's history. But his record over the past two years appears unlikely to be judged favourably. Midterm elections are often viewed as a referendum on the incumbent administration's performance.

Also read Trump Closes Midterm Campaign at Reflecting Pool as Polls Show Democrats Leading Key Senate Races

Trump has a net approval rating of -20.4, the lowest of any US leader at this stage of their term since post-war leader Harry S Truman. His decision to launch a war on Iran has been pivotal in his sliding popularity. Currently, Republicans control both the House and the Senate. All 435 House seats will be voted on across all 50 states.

Republicans are defending a slim majority of 218 to the Democrats' 214, with one independent and two vacant seats. Leading US statistician Nate Silver's latest forecasting shows Democrats have a 96 per cent chance to win the House. Roughly 30 to 45 seats are expected to be genuine swing districts, mainly in commuter suburbs of New York and California, as well as Rust Belt states of Philadelphia, Michigan, and Ohio.

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Sun Belt voters in Arizona and Nevada could also play a key role, as could agricultural workers in Iowa, Nebraska, and Washington. The Senate is held 53-47 by Republicans, and only a third of seats will be contested. Democrats need to flip four Republican-held seats to take control. Silver's analysis holds there is an 82 per cent chance Democrats will claim the Senate, while Kalshi suggests a 75 per cent chance.

Senate Races In True Contention

Roughly 10 Senate races are expected to be in true contention: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Georgia. Democrats now look competitive in red states such as Texas, Kansas, Alaska, Iowa and Ohio. Significant focus has been given to the battle between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton in traditionally red Texas. Democrats have not won Texas since 1994, and Trump carried the state by 14 points in 2024.

There is also focus on the contest between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who could become the first Muslim senator, and Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. Associate professor David Smith of the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney told SBS News that Republicans will expect to lose the House. US politics professor Brendon O'Connor, also of the US Studies Centre, said Trump is unlikely to accept the results gracefully.

That would lead to more tension, conflict and extreme partisanship, he said. O'Connor added that if Republicans lose Texas, it would send a shockwave through the party. If Democrats hold a 51-seat majority because of Alaska, that would be a big story and a total mess, he said. Jessica Taylor from the Cook Political Report noted that a path to the Senate for Democrats is a turnaround for a party that started out having to pitch a perfect game.

Analysts View Numbers As Red Undertow

She cautioned that polls are only a snapshot of voter sentiment. Many analysts are characterising the numbers as more of a red undertow than a blue wave, citing strong anti-incumbent sentiment. Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini said the environment was genuinely bad for Republicans. They look weaker this late in a cycle than he can remember, he told the ABC.

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He examined more than 3,000 Senate polls from the past eight years and found 73 per cent overstated the Democrat candidate. In Iowa, Ohio and Michigan, Democrats were overstated 93 per cent of the time. Trump has made little effort to assuage voter concerns about the rapidly rising cost of living. During a final campaign rally in Georgia, he bragged that US oil companies were making a freaking fortune due to the war he launched in Iran.

Smith said this messaging has not gone down well with frustrated voters who turned to Trump in 2024. Republican campaigning has largely focused on culture war issues. Trump told Fox News the number one reason to vote Republican is the rising threat of communism. Islamophobic attacks on El-Sayed and anti-transgender rhetoric have also been key features.

Smith said Republicans are trying to depict Democrats as too weird and too extreme, but that may have worked better in 2024. New York Times analysis found that just 1 per cent of Republican campaign ads mention Trump, while 20 per cent of Democratic ads mention him. Trump has promised every US citizen US$5,000 if Republicans win. He does not believe the polling, saying last week that the polls are fake.

Republicans Outspending Democrats In Battlegrounds

The analytics firm AdImpact calculated that Republicans were out-spending Democrats in 10 battleground Senate races a week out from the election. The Republican war chest was boosted by MAGA Inc, a PAC associated with the president. Trump promised to unleash a further US$100 million to back Republican candidates, adding to more than US$300 million MAGA Inc had already spent.

In North Carolina, where former Democratic governor Roy Cooper looks set to easily convert a Republican Senate seat, the top campaign spending organisation for Senate Republicans pulled its funding at the start of October. In Kansas, which has not elected a Democrat senator since 1932, ad spending increased tenfold in the weeks leading up to the election.

A Democratic takeover of either chamber would make it much harder for Trump to advance his legislative agenda and would likely subject his administration to greater scrutiny, including Democrat-led investigations. O'Connor said it is consequential for the Albanese government in the sense that you might even have a more erratic Donald Trump to deal with.