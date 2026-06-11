Financial News Digest: Trump's Iran Decision, SpaceX IPO, ANZ Bank New Zealand CEO Retirement, and ECB Rate Hike

This news digest covers the latest financial news, including US President Donald Trump's decision to call off scheduled strikes on Iran and signal a possible deal, SpaceX's record IPO, ANZ Bank New Zealand's CEO retirement, and the European Central Bank's rate hike.

Brent crude plunged more than 4 per cent after US President Donald Trump called off scheduled strikes on Iran and signalled the US was close to a deal with Iran .

Meanwhile, SpaceX raised a record $US75 billion after pricing 555.56 million shares at $US135 each in its IPO. ANZ Bank New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson will retire at the end of the 2026 financial year. She has been with ANZ NZ since 2009 and has led the bank since 2019. SpaceX's float matters for everyday investors, and the surge of money into a handful of giant US technology companies is raising fresh questions about risk. The European Central Bank's rate hike is also worth covering





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US President Donald Trump Iran Spacex IPO ANZ Bank New Zealand European Central Bank ECB Rate Hike

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