A therapy case study shows how cost-of-living pressures, rising interest rates and falling property prices can damage mental wellbeing, and how targeted support helps.

Financial stress is damaging the mental wellbeing of many people who are working hard to buy a home, according to a case study describing a client referred to as Claudia. Claudia has professional qualifications and full-time employment, yet she told her therapist that she felt increasing financial insecurity and little confidence about future opportunities. The case shows how the cost-of-living crisis can turn a long-held goal into a source of daily anxiety.

Claudia described her situation with a sense of frustration. She said that it all feels so hard and that it is impossible to get ahead, comparing her progress to a cycle in which one step forward is followed by two steps back. Her peers who had already entered the property market were also under pressure, facing work insecurity, interest rate hikes and falling property prices.

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How Financial Strain Affects Mental Health

Financial strain caused measurable damage to Claudia's psychological wellbeing, with poor sleep, flat mood and irritability all linked to her worries about money. The therapy team found that her constant checking of her bank balance and finance-related news made her fears worse rather than easing them. She found it difficult to stop this compulsion, even though she knew it increased her distress.

Clinical observations of this kind reflect broader patterns. People experiencing financial strain, particularly single parents, renters and those who are unemployed, are at increased risk of poor psychological wellbeing, including depression and anxiety. The loss of daily structure, social isolation and the restriction of leisure activities that provide physical and psychological stimulation all contribute to this risk.

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Claudia had also cut back on the things that brought her joy in order to save. She gave up her gym membership, concerts and occasional brunches or dinners with friends. With the goal of a house deposit seeming out of reach, she felt flat and demoralised, which the case study describes as a natural response to sacrifices that were not producing visible progress.

Why Support Options Fall Short for Many Clients

Many people experiencing mild to moderate psychological distress cannot access public mental health services, yet they often find private treatment too expensive. The case study notes that the availability of services is heavily shaped by socioeconomic status and geographic location, which leaves a gap in care for people in Claudia's position.

People with mental illness, particularly severe or unremitting conditions such as schizophrenia, are especially vulnerable to financial strain. Co-morbid physical illness, unemployment and insecurity around food and housing can compound their difficulties. Financial stress also reduces the capacity of people to seek treatment in the first place, and existing private therapy clients facing new hardship may space out or end their sessions, which harms treatment outcomes.

Recognising the limits of a therapy setting, the therapist referred Claudia to a financial counsellor. The counsellor was able to offer help with financial literacy, budgeting and assessing her eligibility for financial aid, which the therapy sessions could not provide directly.

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Practical Steps That Eased Claudia's Distress

Claudia's recovery came from changing specific habits rather than waiting for her finances to improve. Reducing how often she checked her bank balance had a positive effect on her rumination and irritability, and she came to accept that small fluctuations in her account were unlikely to be meaningful.

She also limited her exposure to finance-related news by restricting her media intake to one trusted news source and avoiding speculative online commentary. Social comparison had been a clear trigger for her distress, so she tried to stay out of conversations about money and found that acknowledging the changed economic landscape helped reduce her feelings of disappointment and personal responsibility.

Claudia still felt anger at the generational disadvantage she believed had shaped her situation. She had met her study and employment obligations but felt that external and societal factors meant she could no longer expect the rewards of home ownership or financial freedom enjoyed by previous generations. The therapy team treated that anger as a legitimate response to real structural pressures.

Increasing her participation in leisure and social activities became an important part of lifting her mood. The therapist worked with Claudia to move away from all-or-nothing thinking, which had previously led her to cancel every event whenever money felt tight, and to keep a more balanced social life while managing her budget.