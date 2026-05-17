Finding Freedom in Letting Random Chance Prise Me from My Comfort Zone

Max Hawkins's story of embracing random chance brought introspection and a desire for spontaneity in a control-freak person. In an experiment, the author submitted to fate, experiencing the lightness of a day freed from the prison of his preferences and the different kind of calm in accepting that he couldn't control every aspect of his life.

In an age in which algorithms constantly guide us towards things we already like, Max Hawkins, a software engineer, tried to stop being a control freak, imprisoned by his preferences.

He decided to randomise his life, using chance to make choices, leading to radical freedom. Hawkins's story triggered a desire for spontaneity in me, an anxious, risk-averse, and fussy person, who wanted to find freedom in letting random chance prise me from my comfort zone. I embarked on a 24-hour experiment of surrendering my day to luck, dealing with unpleasant surprises and unexpected outcomes





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