Finding Yourself: When External Success Masks Internal Struggle

A reader's letter details feelings of isolation and a desire for self-discovery despite outward accomplishments. The reader seeks guidance on addressing feelings of despair, considering their past suicidal thoughts, navigating cross-dressing, and understanding their need to embark on new building projects. A psychotherapist offers insights and advice, focusing on the importance of internal reflection and self-exploration.

The reader describes a period of introspection and struggle, marked by a sense of being trapped despite external successes. Over the past year, the reader has invested in home improvements, creating a space that elicits admiration from others. However, this external validation offers little solace. The reader expresses a desire for a new building project, a dream to sell their current property and embark on another endeavor.

This aspiration is juxtaposed with underlying feelings of unease and a sense of having wasted time. The reader admits to having contemplated suicide during a period of despair, a secret not shared with their wife. Seeking help, the reader contacted the Samaritans and later sought therapy. The reader’s difficulties are compounded by their love of cross-dressing, which, although somewhat accepted, has never fully resonated with their wife. The reader's dream to initiate another building project is seen by the psychotherapist as a potential avoidance mechanism, a way to escape the pain associated with losses, particularly the recent death of the reader’s father.\The psychotherapist, Elena Mundici, offers valuable insights. She points out the potential for a ‘golden prison’ scenario, where external beauty and accolades mask internal bleakness. Mundici observes a discrepancy between the external achievements of the reader's life and the internal feelings of confinement and dissatisfaction. The cross-dressing is considered by the therapist as a manifestation of a longing for an alternative life, something that feels out of reach. Mundici also highlights the importance of the reader’s willingness to share their struggles with their wife, recognizing the damaging effects of keeping secrets. The conversation explores the possibility of mild depression, particularly given the suicidal thoughts, emphasizing the seriousness of seeking professional help. The reader’s father’s death, as Mundici suggests, might have triggered a profound examination of one’s life, leading to feelings of transience, mortality, and the pressing question of self-fulfillment. Mundici emphasizes the reader's inherent beauty, creativity, and resourcefulness; traits that the reader should channel towards introspection and self-discovery instead of external projects. The reader is encouraged to focus on their internal landscape, to explore what truly defines them, and what brings them the most joy and sense of self.\Mundici, when asked what the next steps should be, quotes George Eliot, emphasizing the possibility of self-reinvention. The reader should be focused on their internal landscape, perhaps turning inward rather than immediately embarking on external projects. The reader's house, which they believe is unsellable, is also framed as something that can trigger a process of self-discovery: selling it could force the reader to confront their fears and reconsider their priorities. Selling the house might be scary but ultimately liberating. The reader is encouraged to ask themselves important questions about what truly fulfills them. They should concentrate on their feelings and their deepest desires in order to create a life that makes them feel happy. The ultimate advice is to center on internal wellbeing rather than external achievements. The reader has demonstrated courage by seeking help, talking to their wife, and writing in. They’ve chosen life, and they have the potential to create a life filled with meaning and joy if they can turn their focus inward. The advice concludes with the encouragement to explore the possibilities of becoming the ‘next project’ of self. Annalisa Barbieri, who is writing the advice column, offers her help to others who may need it





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