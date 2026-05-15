Finland and Latvia Forced to Step Up Air Defences After Early Drone Incursion Alerts

Finland and Latvia were both forced to step up their air defences last night after early alerts about potential drone incursions into their territory, but no incursions were eventually reported. The Latvian army issued an alert after midnight local time, with Nato Baltic air policing mission fighters scrambled to respond to the incident – just hours after the country’s government effectively collapsed over the previous incursion. It later said that the risk "passed" without incidents, adding that the problem of stray incursions will continue for as long as Russia persists with its aggression on Ukraine. Over in Finland, no incursion was eventually reported after an alert was issued for Helsinki and Porvoo, prompting a brief closure of the Helsinki airport. But the country’s prime minister, Petteri Orpo, stressed at this morning’s press conference that even the mere prospect of a stray Ukrainian drone crossing into Finland was unacceptable and this was relayed to the authorities in Kyiv.

Finland and Latvia were both forced to step up their air defence s last night after early alerts about potential drone incursions into their territory, but no incursions were eventually reported.

The Latvian army issued an alert after midnight local time, with Nato Baltic air policing mission fighters scrambled to respond to the incident – just hours after the country’s government effectively collapsed over the previous incursion. It later said that the risk "passed" without incidents, adding that the problem of stray incursions will continue for as long as Russia persists with its aggression on Ukraine.

Over in Finland, no incursion was eventually reported after an alert was issued for Helsinki and Porvoo, prompting a brief closure of the Helsinki airport. But the country’s prime minister, Petteri Orpo, stressed at this morning’s press conference that even the mere prospect of a stray Ukrainian drone crossing into Finland was unacceptable and this was relayed to the authorities in Kyiv





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drone Incursion Air Defence Latvia Finland Ukraine Russia Nato Baltic Air Policing Mission Kyiv

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian universities may be forced to adopt a definition of antisemitism to address 'sectoral failure'he special envoy on antisemitism has found not a single Australian university has met its requirements for adopting a definition of antisemitism.

Read more »

‘Sadly not there yet’: The slur fallout that forced the AFL’s original pride partners apartThe Rainbow Swans strongly felt St Kilda’s involvement in the pride match with Sydney would be a distraction.

Read more »

Mastering the Art of Forced Entry: A Guide to Kicking Down DoorsLearn the tactical secrets of breaking through wooden doors from the perspective of former law enforcement and professional stunt performers.

Read more »

Angus Taylor denies immigrants will 'be forced' to give up anything after budget in reply speechOpposition Leader Angus Taylor has defended his comments aimed at non-citizens as necessary and practical during a heated interview on 7.30.

Read more »