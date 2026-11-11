Scotland's Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu Pose Main Threat to Wallabies at Murrayfield

Scotland's Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu form a dangerous No.10-12 combination that the Wallabies must contain when the teams meet at Murrayfield on Monday morning AEDT.

Scotland's Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu will pose the biggest threat to the Wallabies when the teams meet at Murrayfield on Monday morning AEDT. The No.10-12 combination has been identified by Australia as the key danger in Edinburgh.

Wallabies assistant coach John Ulugia said the pair, who have almost 150 caps together, form a great combination. He noted that both being British and Irish Lions shows they are class players. The Wallabies take on Scotland in Edinburgh for the first time since 2024, when the Joe Schmidt side was flying after wins over England and Wales. Tuipulotu turned in a superb performance as Scotland skipper against Australia, leading the hosts to a 27-13 win.

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Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu's Threat

On that heady day, Tuipulotu scored a try, won a points victory in a personal battle with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and was presented the Hopetoun Cup by his 77-year-old Scottish grandmother, Jaqueline Thomson. She had been flown over from Australia by a sponsor and was feted by the crowd. Tuipulotu grew up in Melbourne and played for the Junior Wallabies and the Rebels. Having stalled at the franchise, he elected to move to Scotland via his heritage from his Greenock granny.

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He debuted for the Scots in 2021 and progressed to captain in 2024. Wallabies halfback Ryan Lonergan said Tuipulotu is class, super powerful and a great leader for Scotland. He added that the way Tuipulotu can square up their attack is something pretty special, and Australia will look to shut him down.

Russell, who earns almost $2 million a year at Bath, appears to have a ball on a string at times and is one of the game's most naturally gifted playmakers. He once jokingly referred to himself as the Lionel Messi of rugby. Lonergan said Russell is quality and if given time on the ball, he will make the right decision more often than not.

Australia's Defensive Focus on the Lions Pair

He said there is a big focus on Russell, and it comes back to the defensive principles Australia want to set. Lonergan explained that if the Wallabies can get speed to set and a bit of time in the collision, that goes a long way to shutting down the multiphase attack. That allows them to get set and use a bit of line speed to put pressure on someone like Russell.

The Lions pair Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu celebrated their tour match victory over the Western Force at Optus Stadium in June 2025. Their club form and Lions selection underline the quality they bring to Scotland's backline. In what could be either a good sign for Australia or a bad one, Russell had an off day in Scotland's 43-21 defeat against New Zealand at Murrayfield on Sunday. Coach Gregor Townsend was comfortable saying as much publicly.

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Townsend said Russell has been fine for Bath over the first few weeks of the season, but it was not his best game against New Zealand. He said Russell will know that himself, will be disappointed and will definitely want to put that right next week. Townsend added that Russell has been very, very good for Scotland over a long period and will want to show that against Australia.

Townsend's Adjustments Ahead of the Match

Saying no player is undroppable, Townsend promised to make changes and put the team on notice. Townsend said he believed the Wallabies were a better side than the one that lost in Edinburgh in 2024, but he made the comments before Australian rugby's latest developments. He said it is a healthier squad than when they played a couple of years ago. Townsend noted it seems Australia have a lot of their top-line players fit and are probably playing more rugby.

He said when you think of Australia, they do play rugby and keep hold of the ball. He pointed out that the Wallabies have had some Test match experience recently, having played the All Blacks twice, South Africa and Argentina. He said they have been building cohesion, so Scotland expect a tough Test match for sure.

Townsend also said Scotland's performance against New Zealand would not be good enough to win against Australia, so they are going to have to be better. The stage is set for a decisive battle at Murrayfield.