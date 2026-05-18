Finnish Divers Arrive in Maldives for New Search Plan in Search of Italian Dives

The search operations for Italian divers who disappeared in an underwater cave in Vaavu Atoll have been suspended as a local military diver died during the mission. However, three Finnish divers have arrived to help formulate a new search plan and strategy.

Three Finnish divers have arrived in the Maldives to draw up a new search plan for four Italian divers believed to be trapped deep inside an underwater cave, where one of the divers died during the unsuccessful attempt to reach them.

The Italian divers are reported to have died at a depth of about 50 meters in Vaavu Atoll, and their bodies are still missing. The Maldives president has suspended the search operations after a local military diver died due to decompression sickness after being transferred to a hospital in the capital. Mohamed Hussain Shareef, the Maldives presidential spokesperson, announced the arrival of three Finnish divers who are experts in deep and cave diving.

The divers are expected to work with the Maldives coastguard in re-evaluating the search strategy. The cause of death remains under investigation





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