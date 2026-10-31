Finnish Firm ReOrbit Proposes Sovereign Starlink Alternative for Australia

ReOrbit aims to help Australia build a locally owned satellite network to replace Starlink. The Finnish firm offers sovereign communications for defense and mobile carriers.

ReOrbit, a Finnish satellite manufacturer, has announced its intention to assist Australia in developing a domestic alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink service. The company plans to establish local manufacturing operations in Australia in partnership with domestic firms and the government. Markus Räikkönen, the chief commercial officer of ReOrbit, expressed strong personal interest in making this initiative a reality in Australia. He is scheduled to visit the country in February to discuss the potential project with local stakeholders.

Sovereignty And Defense Needs

This proposal emerges as Australia increasingly relies on satellite infrastructure that it does not control. From next year, the Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation will require mobile carriers to provide basic outdoor voice and text coverage through a low-earth-orbit satellite partner. This ensures that phones without tower coverage can still send messages. However, the Australian Telecommunications Alliance states that the current market does not offer competitive options for such services.

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Recent events in Ukraine have highlighted the risks of relying on foreign satellite providers. In late October, Musk suspended Starlink service in Ukraine, accusing its military of using it for offensive drone strikes. Ukrainian officials disputed this claim, stating that the disruption hampered defensive operations for more than a week. The service was eventually restored after US President Donald Trump intervened and instructed Musk to restore access.

Technical Requirements For Australia

Räikkönen emphasized that while casual online users may not care who controls the satellite signal, defense agencies require absolute sovereignty. He questioned whether external actors could turn off or slow down connectivity, noting that governments now demand full control over their own systems. Previous models involved leasing capacity on another operator's satellite, but modern requirements demand owning the satellites and ground stations with no external kill switches.

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Australia presents unique technical challenges due to its massive land area. While Finland could cover its critical communications with a single geostationary satellite, Australia would need many more. A sovereign version of Starlink, operating at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometres, would require a constellation of 600 to 1,000 satellites for full coverage. ReOrbit would act as the systems integrator and transfer the necessary technical know-how to Australian partners.

Industry Context And Past Failures

Australia has previously attempted to establish sovereign satellite capabilities with limited success. In 2024, the Defence Department cancelled JP9102, a $6.9 billion system designed to use new geostationary satellites. This cancellation occurred just a year and a half after awarding the contract to Lockheed Martin Australia. ReOrbit, founded in 2019, has grown to employ approximately 160 staff members, adding more than ten employees each month.

The company is backed by major Finnish pension funds, including Varma and Elo. This ownership structure allows governments wary of choosing between American and Chinese suppliers to purchase Finnish technology without political friction. CEO Sethu Saveda Suvanam has previously pitched ReOrbit as an affordable alternative for nations unable to build their own satellites. The company recently raised €45 million in a record funding round for a European space startup.

Upcoming Launch And Strategic Positioning

ReOrbit's first satellite, which features onboard artificial intelligence to analyze images before transmission, is scheduled for launch in February. The launch will occur on a SpaceX rideshare flight, a model Räikkönen expects to continue as it helps pay for rocket costs. This launch coincides with his planned visit to Australia, marking a significant step toward establishing a locally owned satellite network. The initiative reflects a broader global trend toward securing independent space-based communications infrastructure.