Finnish satellite maker ReOrbit proposes locally owned Starlink alternative for Australia

ReOrbit wants to build satellites in Australia with local companies and the government, offering a sovereign communications system as Australia tightens rules on satellite coverage and weighs who controls the network.

Finnish satellite maker ReOrbit says it could help Australia build its own alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink, manufactured locally and owned by Australia ns. The company assembles communications satellites for defence customers inside a former Ford car factory in Helsinki and now wants to set up manufacturing in Australia with local companies and the government.

I'm very interested personally, making this happen in Australia, chief commercial officer Markus Raikkonen told this masthead in an interview. He plans to visit in February. The pitch arrives as Australia leans harder on satellites it does not control, and as the country debates who can switch off or slow down the networks it relies on. From next year, the Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation requires mobile carriers to provide basic outdoor voice and text coverage through a low-earth-orbit satellite partner.

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Satellite Control and Network Sovereignty

That means a phone with no tower in range can still send a message. The Australian Telecommunications Alliance, the industry's peak body, says that market does not currently provide any competitive options. The politics of satellite control have already been tested. Telstra restricted Ukraine's Starlink service, with SpaceX accusing Ukraine's military of breaching terms by using it for offensive drone strikes, which Ukrainian officials dispute.

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Ukraine says the problems hampered its defensive operations for more than a week. Musk had earlier denied deliberately throttling the service, which was restored after US President Donald Trump said he had told Musk to put it back. Raikkonen said it matters little to someone shopping online whose satellite carries the signal. For defence, he said, it is extremely important who controls the satellite connectivity.

Can somebody turn it off, he asked, or can somebody slow it down. Sovereignty used to mean leasing a reserved slice of capacity on another operator's satellite, he said, but governments now want the whole system. I want to own my satellites, my ground station, he said, describing what customers ask for. I want to operate the satellite.

Australian Satellite Coverage Requirements

They also want data landing in their own country and no restrictions or kill switch outside it, he said. Australia would need more satellites than most countries. Finland could cover its critical communications with a single geostationary satellite, which sits fixed about 36,000 kilometres above the equator, Raikkonen said. For Australia it's a massive land area, he said, and several would be needed.

A sovereign version of Starlink, using satellites about 550 kilometres up, would need a constellation of about 600 to 1000 satellites for Australia, he said, though a service could start with fewer. ReOrbit would act as the systems integrator and hand over the know-how, he said. With a company like ReOrbit we could actually do it in Australia and everything could be owned by locals, he said.

That model would put manufacturing, operation and data handling under Australian control rather than relying on a foreign provider. Australia has tried this before. In 2024, the Defence Department cancelled JP9102, a $6.9 billion sovereign military satellite communications system built around new geostationary satellites. The cancellation came a year and a half after the contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin Australia.

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ReOrbit Funding and Growth Plans

ReOrbit was founded in 2019 and has about 160 staff, adding more than 10 a month, Raikkonen said. Its biggest investors are Finnish pension funds, including Varma and Elo. That helps in defence sales, Raikkonen said, because governments wary of choosing between American and Chinese suppliers can buy Finnish without upsetting anyone. If you buy from Finland, nobody cares, he said.

Chief executive Sethu Saveda Suvanam has pitched ReOrbit as an affordable alternative to Starlink for countries that cannot build their own satellites, TechCrunch reported when the company raised 45 million euros, or 71.7 million dollars, last year. The site described it as a record round for a European space start-up. He said it had signed a contract worth some hundreds of millions with one country and memorandums of understanding with others.

First Satellite Launch Details

ReOrbit's first satellite, which runs artificial intelligence on board to analyse images before sending them down, is due to launch in February on a SpaceX rideshare flight. Raikkonen said whether SpaceX keeps launching rivals' satellites is completely on them to decide, though he expects it to, because the business helps pay for its rockets. The launch is set for the same month as his Australian trip.

David Swan travelled to Finland as a guest of the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.