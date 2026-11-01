Norwegian Cruise Line links Hawaii and Alaska on 16-day Fire and Ice itinerary

Cruise writer Brian Johnston highlights Norwegian Cruise Line's 16-day Fire and Ice voyage linking Hawaii and Alaska, plus other unusual odd-couple itineraries pairing polar and tropical destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line linked Hawaii and Alaska this year with a 16-day itinerary called Fire and Ice. The voyage gave travellers reefs, lava fields and rainforest alongside dog-sledding and glaciers.

The only real challenge was packing for two very different climates. Awards usually go to those who refine what already exists, but trying something new deserves more credit. Sadly, cruise-ship itineraries rarely attempt anything genuinely different. What lines call new each year is usually just an added overnight or a single port change.

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Unusual Cruise Itineraries Pairing Odd Destinations

That Fire and Ice route stood out because it offered a taste of everything. It also raised a question: are there other odd-couple journeys pairing unusual destinations? There are not many, but enough to earn gold stars for unusual thinking. One is the Arctic to Antarctic Explorer itinerary in September 2029.

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It runs from Nuuk in Greenland to Ushuaia in Argentina and turns world cruising from horizontal to vertical. The ship sails down the coasts of Greenland and North America, defrosts in the Bahamas and Jamaica, transits the Panama Canal, then continues down South America's west coast to the Antarctic Peninsula. Another is the Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole between Reykjavik and Buenos Aires from August 2027.

It spends more time in the Caribbean and journeys along South America's east coast, taking in several Brazilian ports to combine sultry and sub-zero climes. For the most intrepid cruise, the award goes to Ponant. Its icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot will make a full circumnavigation of Antarctica from 2028. The odd couple there is the Antarctic Peninsula and East Antarctica, which are not normally visited together.

Extreme Voyages Circumnavigating Antarctica And Asia

All the bits in between are never visited at all, making this the first time a cruise ship circumnavigates the frozen continent. For those not keen on endless ice, Atlas Ocean Voyages, represented in Australia by Cruise Traveller, offers a 128-day voyage. It links Kobe in Japan with Cape Town in South Africa, calling at 19 countries and 87 ports. The range runs from Manila to Hong Kong, Melaka to Male, and Mombasa to Maputo.

Sometimes you have to do a bit of research, but look hard enough and you can go well beyond standard sails around the Mediterranean or Pacific islands. Here is hoping that what is worth an award today might become more standard tomorrow. Brian Johnston seemed destined to become a travel writer: he is an Irishman born in Nigeria and raised in Switzerland, who has lived in Britain and China and now calls Australia home.