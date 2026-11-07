Fire and Rescue NSW Responds to Barge Blaze in Rozelle Bay

Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished a barge fire in Rozelle Bay on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported as crews rapidly put out flames near the Glebe foreshore.

Fire and Rescue NSW dispatched emergency crews to Rozelle Bay on Saturday morning following urgent reports of large gas canisters exploding near the popular Glebe foreshore walk. Acting Superintendent Kevin Smith confirmed that the agency received a substantial volume of calls just before 11am regarding the intense blaze.

The rapid response by emergency services ensured that no members of the public or firefighters sustained any injuries during the incident. A total of twenty firefighters arrived at the scene alongside five fire trucks, which worked in coordination with a Port Authority boat and NSW Police to manage the emergency effectively.

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Rapid Fire Suppression and Crew Deployments

Acting Superintendent Kevin Smith stated that the assembled teams were able to rapidly extinguish the flames, demonstrating the efficiency of the coordinated multi-agency response. The presence of specialized marine assets from the Port Authority alongside standard firefighting units allowed the crew to tackle the blaze from multiple angles without delay.

The intensity of the fire was such that thick smoke was visible from blocks away, prompting immediate concern from locals in the vicinity. The quick action of the twenty-person crew and five trucks prevented the situation from escalating further or spreading to nearby structures or pedestrians.

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Ongoing Search Operations and Safety Protocols

Following the initial suppression of the flames, Fire and Rescue NSW personnel began conducting final fire suppression efforts and thorough search operations. The primary objective of these meticulous procedures is to secure an all-clear designation, ensuring that no individuals are present in the affected area where the fire had recently burned.

Acting Superintendent Kevin Smith emphasized that these search operations are critical for determining that there is nobody in the area where the fire has been. This standard protocol ensures the complete safety of the site before authorities declare the incident fully contained and safe for public access.

Second Barge Fire in One Week

This incident marks the second barge fire in Rozelle Bay within a single week, highlighting a concerning pattern of maritime safety issues in the harbor. The previous incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, November 1, when crews responded to a separate fire at the same location.

No fire crews or members of the public sustained any injuries in the November 1 fire, and authorities do not believe the two events are connected. Despite the proximity in time and location, investigators are treating the Saturday blaze and the earlier November 1 incident as isolated occurrences without a direct link.

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Context of Harbor Incidents and Response

The recurrence of fires in Rozelle Bay has drawn attention to safety measures around moored vessels and industrial barges in Sydney Harbour. Sydney Emergency reporter Tom Walker covered the developments, noting the community's reaction to the visible smoke and the efficiency of the emergency response teams.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on determining the cause of the gas canister explosions that triggered the Saturday morning alarm. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety while conducting their inquiries into the specific circumstances that led to this recent hazard in the bay.