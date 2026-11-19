Firmus Technologies argues its Latrobe Valley AI data centre lacks significant economic impact, disputing the local council's bid to elevate the Wesley Vale project to state-level major project status.

Firmus Technologies is actively contesting a decision by Latrobe Council to defer approval for its proposed 52-megawatt Wesley Vale artificial intelligence data centre to the Tasmanian State Government.

The energy and technology company argues that the infrastructure project does not meet the threshold for a major project declaration because its economic benefits are merely modest and limited in scope. Firmus maintains that the facility should remain under the standard local planning scheme rather than undergoing the lengthy state-level assessment process currently being considered by the Planning Office.

Economic Benefits Claimed Are Modest

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The core of Firmus's legal argument rests on the projected financial and employment impact of the development in northern Tasmania. According to a formal letter submitted to Planning Minister Kerry Vincent by Firmus's legal representatives, the Wesley Vale Computing Infrastructure is expected to cost $31.25 million to build. The company asserts that beyond this construction phase, the project will not materially alter the regional economic structure or establish a new industry cluster.

Firmus states that the facility will create approximately 70 jobs during the construction period and support only around 20 permanent full-time positions once operational. The submission explicitly notes that these ongoing job numbers are too small to drive broader regional economic transformation. Consequently, the company contends that the development lacks the significant public infrastructure benefits or advanced regional development objectives that typically justify a major project designation.

Council Seeks State Level Scrutiny

Latrobe Council initiated the referral to the state government after determining that its existing 1993 planning scheme is outdated for handling such a large-scale technological installation. Councillors have stated that they cannot adequately assess critical issues such as energy consumption, water usage, and environmental impacts under the current local framework. The council argued that the complexities of an AI data centre require a higher level of review to ensure all relevant statutory and environmental concerns are properly addressed.

The council's decision to seek deferral has been met with strong opposition from Firmus. The company pointed out that the development application was submitted to the council in late May and had already progressed through multiple stages of assessment, including technical report reviews and public exhibition. Firmus expressed deep disappointment that the council raised the major project classification only after the application had advanced significantly through the local channels.

Disputed Regional Economic Impact

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While Firmus downplays the local economic impact, the company has presented broader state-level figures during recent parliamentary inquiries. Co-CEO Tim Rosenfield informed a Tasmanian parliamentary inquiry that a third-party study, commissioned at the government's request, projects a total state gross product contribution of up to $46 billion to the Tasmanian economy through 2035. This figure encompasses Firmus's three proposed projects across the state, including the facility in St Leonards and another at Long Reach.

Rosenfield further highlighted that preliminary modelling indicates the creation of about 8,900 ongoing full-time equivalent roles across all projects through 2035. He emphasized that operating supercomputers requires significant on-site skills and learning pathways. However, these broader state-wide projections are contrasted by the company's local submission, which insists the Wesley Vale site alone offers limited economic utility to the specific Latrobe region.

Planning Process And Next Steps

The dispute highlights the procedural differences between local and state-level planning in Tasmania. A major project declaration can take years to assess, whereas council approval is typically much quicker. Firmus's lawyers argued that the proposal is not complex from a planning perspective and does not involve cross-municipal development or multiple approval pathways. They asserted that the project is suitable for consideration under the existing planning scheme without the jurisdictional complexities associated with the major projects framework.

Planning Minister Kerry Vincent is currently assessing the request to declare the Wesley Vale Computing Infrastructure a major project. The outcome of this review will determine whether the project proceeds through the faster local council process or faces the extended timeline of state government assessment. Firmus continues to advocate for local approval, claiming that the council's late-stage pivot to a major project referral was unreasonable given the application's history.