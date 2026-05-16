First Australian death from diphtheria since 2018 sparks calls for vaccination

A Central Australian Aboriginal Congress chief medical officer has confirmed that more than 140 people have been infected with diphtheria across the NT. The disease effects either the skin or lungs and causes skin sores or a sore throat which, if left untreated, can cause suffocation. NT Health is yet to confirm cause of death and are awaiting results from an autopsy report about a possible diphtheria-related death. The ongoing outbreak has sparked calls for Australians to be up to date with their diphtheria vaccinations.

More than 140 people have been infected with the respiratory illness, diphtheria, across the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress chief medical officer, John Boffa , told the Know the news with the 7NEWS app: It is the first time an Australian has died from diphtheria since 2018, which according to the Australian Centre for Disease Control was an unvaccinated adult who had contracted a respiratory strain .

NT Health is yet to confirm cause of death and are awaiting results from an autopsy report about a possible diphtheria-related death. The disease effects either the skin or lungs and causes skin sores or a sore throat which, if left untreated, can cause suffocation. A person in the NT has become the first Australian to die from diphtheria since 2018.

NT Health said 145 people have been infected with the disease since January 1, 2025, of which 42 have contracted respiratory diphtheria. It can be treated with antibiotics, but the health department says the most important measure for preventing, protecting and reducing transmission is vaccination. NT Health is working with community organisations to undertake a Territory-wide vaccination program to address the outbreak starting with a staged approach focussing on vulnerable people and at-risk areas.

The ongoing outbreak has sparked calls for Australians to be up to date with their diphtheria vaccinations. A diphtheria vaccination is free for people under the age of 20 and women who are more than 20-weeks pregnant. Children are routinely vaccinated against diphtheria at six weeks, four months, six months, 18 months, four years and 12 years, while adults are advised to get a booster dose every 10 years.

The disease has rarely been seen since the adoption of vaccination in the 1930s, but has spread across Australia this year. Sixty cases have been reported in WA, while Queensland and SA have recorded two and one, respectively





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Diphtheria Respiratory Illness Central Australian Aboriginal Congress John Boffa Australian Centre For Disease Control Unvaccinated Adult Respiratory Strain NT Health Autopsy Report Diphtheria-Related Death Vaccination Program Vulnerable People At-Risk Areas Territory-Wide Vaccination Program Staged Approach Spreading Across Australia First Australian Death Since 2018 Sparks Calls For Vaccination Diphtheria Vaccination Free For People Under The Age Of 20 Women Who Are More Than 20-Weeks Pregnant Children Are Routinely Vaccinated Adults Are Advised To Get A Booster Dose Every

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