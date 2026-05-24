First case against customers for workplace sexual harassment

A court's ruling in a storage facility case imposes consequences on a customer and contractor for sexually harassing an employee. The decision has implications for all public-facing workplaces and sets a precedent for holding customers liable for harassment under Australia's Fair Work Act.

The days of customers harassing public-facing workers with apparent impunity may be coming to an end following a landmark court decision that imposed consequences on two men who had sexually harassed an employee.

In the storage facility case, the Federal Circuit and Family Court found that a large customer and a contractor were jointly liable to pay $90,000 in compensation and $13,000 each in penalties for the sexual harassment of a worker, despite previous failures to prevent the behavior. The decision is believed to be the first to test the liability of a customer for sexual harassment under the Fair Work Act provision since its introduction in 2023.

Justin Penafiel, a Sydney-based lawyer, stated that the case has implications for all public-facing workplaces, emphasizing the importance of businesses making it clear that harassment will result in severe financial consequences. Recent data revealed that one in two women and one in four men working in retail have experienced harassment, with sexually suggestive comments being the most common form. Vulnerable workers feared retaliation and were discouraged from reporting abuse.

The editor reminds consumers to behave respectfully and supports stricter laws against workplace violence





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Workplace Harassment Sexual Harassment Liability Fair Work Act Public-Facing Workplaces

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