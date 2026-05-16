First detection of world's most invasive mosquito on Australian mainland prompts eradication efforts

Health authorities have reported the first detection of the world's most invasive mosquito, the Asian tiger mosquito, on the Australian mainland. The mosquito poses a major risk to humans and livestock due to its bite, which can spread serious diseases.

Health authorities have detected the world's most invasive mosquito for the first time on the Australian mainland. The mosquito is an ' aggressive daytime biter ' and poses a significant risk to humans and livestock.

Its bite can spread serious diseases such as dengue fever, yellow fever, and several types of viral infections that can cause swelling to the brain. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry reported that the detection of multiple individuals on the mainland indicates this is the first time they are seeing multiple individuals, not at airports or seaports. These incursions will be eradicated in Australian airports and seaports.

The University of Sydney biology lecturer Dr Tom Schmidt shared his thoughts on the detection, stating it is a significant development as it is the first time multiple individuals have been found on the mainland





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Environment Invasive Species Australian Mainland Mosquito Asian Tiger Mosquito Aggressive Daytime Biter Public Health Seaports Arterial Surgery

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