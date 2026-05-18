First Fatal Diphtheria Case in Australia in 10 Years

The first fatal diphtheria case in Australia in almost a decade occurred in the Northern Territory, where one person died from the infectious disease. Diphtheria has been increasing since 2025 in Australia.

One person is believed to have died from diphtheria in the Northern Territory , in what would be the first fatal case of the infectious disease in almost a decade.

The diphtheria outbreak in the north of the country has claimed the life of a person in the Northern Territory. NT Health is awaiting results from an autopsy report about a possible diphtheria-related death in the Northern Territory. If the death is found to have been caused by diphtheria, it would be the first fatal case of the infectious disease in Australia since 2018.

According to the Australian Centre for Disease Control, diphtheria notifications have been increasing in Australia since October 2025. Dr John Boffa from the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, a primary health care service based in Alice Springs told NITV news, the death of an Aboriginal person, a few weeks ago was believed to be from diphtheria.

There have been 145 cases of diphtheria reported in the Northern Territory since the start of the year and another 75 cases in Western Australia, with most of those recorded in the Kimberley and in Aboriginal people. Dr Boffa said about 95-97 per cent of cases in the NT were amongst Aboriginal people. NT Health issued a public health alert in April reminding health professionals of the importance of vaccinations.

Diphtheria is a vaccine preventable disease, with the vaccine part of the standard childhood vaccination schedule. It is spread by direct skin contact with people who have infected sores or by coughing and sneezing from people with respiratory diphtheria. Since vaccination programs began in Australia in the 1940s, the incidence of diphtheria declined.

NT Health is working with community organisations to undertake a Territory-wide vaccination program to address the outbreak starting with a staged approach focusing on vulnerable people and at-risk areas. NT Health urged parents to check their child’s vaccination status with their health care provider to ensure they are up to date with their immunisations.

The Australian Centre for Disease Control has told NITV it was aware of the investigation into the death and would await the outcome of the NT government's investigation.





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Diphtheria Aboriginal People Northern Territory Vaccination Programs Community Organizations

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