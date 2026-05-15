First female Australian governor, Dame Marie Bashir, auctions collection filled with outback-collected art

Dame Marie Bashir's collection, which she and her late husband, Sir Nicholas Shehadie, acquired during frequent trips to the Australian outback, includes intimate reminders of personal encounters and modest-sized works. The collection features works by esteemed artists, such as Gloria Fletcher Thancoupie, and is expected to fetch between $30,000 and $50,000 at auction. The collection showcases a journey of collecting as education and a form of respect for artists' Country.

Long before she became the state's first female governor, Dame Marie Bashir was a psychiatrist travelling to remote corners of Australia to fulfill her public role.

She traveled with a genuine desire to ‘put her finger on the pulse of the nation. ’ The pieces were mainly collected during frequent visits to the Australian outback and kept in the couple's home in Palm Beach. The collection features works by Garry Shead, Richard Bell, and Robert Campbell Jr., expected to fetch between $30,000 and $50,000.

The auction also showcases works by Gloria Fletcher Thancoupie, painting 'Nebuchadnezzar and a Windmill, c.1986,' acquired after Bashir and Margaret Tuckson took the artist to dinner





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Arts Auction Auction Catalogue Dame Marie Bashir First Female Australian Governor Garry Shead Richard Bell Robert Campbell Jr. Art Artist Australian Outback Artworks Gallerist Acquisitions Patronage Patron Collecting Knowledge Education Artists Collector Dame Marie Bashir Courage Australian Outback Collection Art Pieces Artworks Collection Of Art Lady With A Windmill Nebuchadnezzar

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