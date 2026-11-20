Australians can now access the first GLP-1 pills for weight loss via private prescription, with Wegovy tablets available from Friday and Lilly's Foundayo approved Monday but still awaiting pharmacy stocks.

Australia ns can access the first GLP-1 pills for weight loss through private prescription from Friday. The move is likely to boost sales of the popular drugs already used by more than half a million people in Australia.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1s, were previously only available through a weekly injection. The new Wegovy and Foundayo pills are taken as daily oral tablets. Millions of Australians are expected to use GLP-1s in the coming years. The drugs boast powerful health effects including significant weight loss, improved blood glucose control and other metabolic health benefits.

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Experts Warn Of Malnutrition Risks From Weight Loss Drugs

However, experts have warned there is a lack of research into the wider effects of the medications. This includes the risk of malnutrition, which can cause serious health concerns but go unnoticed because symptoms of nutrient deficiency mimic the side effects of GLP-1s, including fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea and constipation. The medications work by curbing appetite, slowing digestion and promoting feelings of fullness.

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The new Wegovy tablet is taken every morning on an empty stomach and stays stable at room temperature, unlike the injectable Wegovy, which requires refrigeration. The new Wegovy tablet's pricing will vary by dose, ranging from about $260 per month for a 1.5mg tablet to $395 a month for 25mg. For patients on the lower doses, this works out at less than $10 a day. The new tablets are available on shelves from Friday, Novo Nordisk confirmed.

Competing manufacturer Lilly won approval for its rival pill Foundayo on Monday, promising availability in the coming days. However, while doctors could prescribe Foundayo from the day of approval, stocks are yet to arrive in pharmacies. Foundayo is a small-molecule, non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist taken as a daily pill at any time, without food or water restrictions. Foundayo is expected to cost between $250 and $370 per month, depending on the dose and the pharmacy.

High Cost Keeps Obesity Treatments Out Of Reach

The high price point of the medicines means they remain out of reach for many people with obesity. Obesity disproportionately affects low and middle-income individuals. The Australian government is facing pressure over the cost and accessibility of these treatments. Experts have also raised concerns about malnutrition risks on GLP-1s, with some patients reporting feeling really weak and shaky.

The lack of research into these wider effects remains a significant concern.