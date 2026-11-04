TGA Approves First GLP-1 Weight Loss Pill in Australia

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, the first GLP-1 weight-loss tablet in Australia, with availability expected later this year.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, making it the first GLP-1 weight-loss tablet approved in Australia. The approval on Tuesday evening follows similar endorsements in the UK and the US.

Novo Nordisk says the pill is expected to hit the market by the end of this year. Until now, Australians could only access GLP-1s as weekly injections. The new pill is the first accreditation of its kind in Australia, and its availability is expected to boost usage. The oral formulation was approved in 1.5mg, 4mg, 9mg and 25mg strengths.

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How Wegovy Pill Differs From Injections

The pill was approved for eligible adults for weight management and for reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events. It is taken every morning on an empty stomach and stays stable at room temperature. This differs from injectable Wegovy, which requires refrigeration. In the UK and US, Wegovy's oral pill is also cheaper than its injectables.

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A University of NSW study found that sales of GLP-1s in Australia rose from about 58,000 units in May 2020 to about 500,000 sales in April 2025. These numbers were driven by private access for purposes including weight loss. They underestimate Australia's overall use of GLP-1s, with treatments marketed purely for weight loss omitted. The accessibility of oral peptides is expected to lead to another marked boost in sales.

The TGA will still need to review packaging and production processes before the pill hits the market in Australia. A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk said the pharmaceutical giant was working towards bringing this new treatment option to eligible Australians, with anticipated availability later this year. We will share confirmed availability timing as soon as we can.

Expert Calls For Proper Guidelines

Chair of the RACGP's Specific Interests Psychological Medicine group, Dr Karen Spielman, said the approval would improve accessibility and affordability for Australians seeking medical weight loss. Spielman said if the approval led to another rapid surge in demand, it was essential to ensure appropriate guidelines were in place for both patients and prescribers. GLP-1s do a lot of good for a lot of people, but there are some people that they're really dangerous for, she said.

It's really incumbent on us as prescribers to screen, manage and support our patients ongoing. Spielman said an increase to Medicare patient rebates was needed to prevent harm. There's a risk of inappropriate prescribing if people aren't able to have complex, longer consultations, she said. Concerns about dangerous peptide use have also been raised, with reports of a surge in emergency department visits in NSW amid a dangerous peptide fad.

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Eating Disorder Support Resources Available

An eating disorder expert also noted cases of people being hospitalised. For confidential and free support for eating disorders call the Butterfly National Helpline on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673) or visit www.butterfly.org.au to chat online or email.