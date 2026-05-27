First‑Half Player Ratings Reveal Key Performers in 2026 State of Origin Opener

A detailed analysis of every New South Wales and Queensland player's impact during the opening half of the 2026 State of Origin series, highlighting defensive resilience, debutant contributions and pivotal kicking moments.

The opening match of the 2026 State of Origin series in Sydney offered a comprehensive look at how each New South Wales and Queensland player performed in the first half, prompting a detailed player‑by‑player rating.

The game began with a ferocious onslaught from the Maroons, but the Blues' defensive line held firm, forcing several high kicks that tested the nerves of both back‑rowers and fullbacks. One New South Wales forward was praised for his composure when defending his own end, successfully neutralising a barrage of attacking kicks before being caught out by two clever grubber plays from Sam Walker and Cameron Munster that resulted in Queensland tries.

The same player led the Blues in running metres, yet three uncharacteristic errors in his own 20‑metre zone handed the Maroons multiple scoring opportunities, including a lost ball at a play‑the‑ball that directly led to Queensland winger Robert Toia crossing for the opening try. Midway through the first half, a debutant wing for New South Wales, who had never previously taken the wing at NRL level, managed to produce several hard‑running carries that helped alleviate pressure on the defensive line.

His performance was highlighted by a strong defensive presence in the back five, despite only joining the ball in the 25th minute. Meanwhile, the five‑eighth who stepped in for Mitch Moses was given limited attacking responsibilities but made a decisive impact by flattening Cameron Munster, forcing a turnover that shifted momentum back to the Blues just before halftime.

On the Queensland side, the team's kicking specialist, absent of Moses, took control of the aerial contest, targeting Selwyn Cobbo with well‑placed bombs and delivering a slick, no‑look grubber that set up Hudson Young for a try. The bench contributions proved vital in a tightly contested encounter.

A fresh‑legged Blues forward entered the fray after 25 minutes and immediately sought to inject energy, delivering a pinpoint pass to Cobbo that helped secure Queensland's second try and demonstrating confidence under high balls. Another substitute, known for his reliable dummy‑half service, narrowly missed a try assist after a clean grubber to Cameron Murray, yet his defensive work was evident as he repeatedly shut down Cobbo's runs and produced several tackle breaks when given the chance.

Later, a surprise selection named Radley, also on debut, made a notable impact with a crisp toss to Cobbo that set up a critical Maroons score. The match concluded with several standout moments: a Queensland winger claimed the opening try by beating Sam Walker's kickoff, while a seasoned Origin veteran added his twelfth try in just eleven appearances and assisted Tom Flegler's effort.

New South Wales' fullback delivered an immaculate short‑kick display, setting up the first two tries and converting four flawless goal attempts, cementing a dream debut in the storied series. Overall, the first half showcased a blend of seasoned composure, debutant enthusiasm, and strategic kicking that will shape the narrative of the 2026 State of Origin contest





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State Of Origin Player Ratings New South Wales Blues Queensland Maroons 2026 Series

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