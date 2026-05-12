First-home buyer help and tax hikes in Australian Budget

The Australian government introduced a significant taxation reform, aiming to help first-home buyers and ease economic anxiety through tax breaks for wage earners and companies.

Investors will pay about $100 billion over a decade to help tens of thousands of first-time buyers, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the federal budget to shift wealth from Baby Boomers to younger wage earners.

In an extraordinary political gamble, Assistant Treasurer Jim Chalmers revealed a budget-night overhaul of negative gearing, capital gains tax, and trusts. Labor is promising to hand revenue back to voters over the next four years through a surprise $250 tax offset to wage earners every year from 2027, and to companies through tax breaks. The tax haul soars in later years





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First-Home Buyer Help Tax Hikes Tax Concessions Labor Party Anti-Neoliberalism Wealth Redistribution Expenditure On Fuel And Resilience Measures Leave Voting Without Capital Gains Tax Negative Gearing Tax Reform

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