First Home Buyer Scores Ivy-Covered Erskineville Home for $1.925M

A first home buyer secured the keys to a beautifully renovated home in Erskineville for $1,925,000 at auction on Saturday. The house had undergone a complete transformation, including adding an extra bedroom, after being purchased as a raw shell for $720,000 in 2019.

A first home buyer secured the keys to an ivy-covered contemporary redesign ed home in Erskineville for $1,925,000 at auction on Saturday. The house had undergone a complete transformation , including adding an extra bedroom, after being purchased as a raw shell for $720,000 in 2019.

The vendor had done a remarkable job, making it a rare find in its renovated state at such a low price. The auction clearance rate for the week was 53 per cent, with 179 auctions withdrawn. Bidding for the two-bedroom house opened at $1.75 million, which was already $50,000 above its $1.7 million reserve.

The selling agent, Nick Playfair from BresicWhitney Inner West, expressed his surprise at the initial price guide of $1.5 million being lifted to $1.6 million a week into the campaign. The house was located in a central area, close to the Parramatta CBD and the Granville station, making it a popular choice for buyers. The auction showed the proposed changes to negative gearing affecting the market, with investors being cautious and only looking at positively geared properties.

The house had enormous potential but was also very livable, with eight contracts issued in the final week of the campaign. The buyer demand was being depressed by a combination of higher interest rates, poor affordability, low levels of confidence, uncertainty due to the war in Iran, fuel prices, and the negative impact of the budget on investors. The winter was expected to be difficult, with investor demand likely to be weak for some time





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First Home Buyer Erskineville Ivy-Covered Home Contemporary Redesign Complete Transformation Raw Shell $1.925M Auction Clearance Rate Investors Negative Gearing Affordability Confidence War In Iran Fuel Prices Budget Impact Winter Investor Demand

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