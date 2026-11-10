First Home Buyers in Exposed Industries Fall Behind on Mortgage Repayments

Equifax data shows first home buyers using the 5 per cent deposit scheme in exposed industries are more likely to fall behind on mortgage repayments.

First home buyers who used the 5 per cent deposit scheme and work in industries exposed to a softening economy are more likely to be falling behind on their mortgage repayments than those in more resilient professions. An analysis of data by consumer credit agency Equifax shows that the share of loans in arrears is higher among scheme borrowers in retail, wholesale, manufacturing, the arts, accommodation and real estate than among those in finance, education and health.

Although most Australian households are up-to-date or ahead on their mortgage repayments, Equifax data points to pockets of financial stress. The divide emerged after five increases to the Reserve Bank's cash rate this year, the most recent of which was the rate rise in November.

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Exposed Industries Show Higher Mortgage Arrears

Almost 0.6 per cent of first home owners using the scheme and working in administration and other services are 30-plus days past due on their loan repayments. For workers in finance and education, the figure was closer to 0.2 per cent.

Borrowers in exposed industries also carried smaller average mortgages, typically $648,000, compared with an average $731,000 for borrowers in resilient industries. The split between scheme borrowers was emerging at the same time as the number and size of mortgages using the 5 per cent scheme fell.

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The steepest drop in mortgage size was in the NSW suburb of Manly, where scheme borrowers borrowed 18.7 per cent less, or $249,000 less. In Richmond-Windsor, loan sizes fell 17 per cent, or $145,000. In Victoria, the largest decline was recorded in Stonnington East, where loan sizes fell 10.8 per cent, or $86,000.

Equifax and AMP Explain the Split Among Buyers

Equifax chief solutions officer Kevin James said it was the first time a 'K-shaped' market had appeared for first home buyers, dividing scheme users into higher and lower risk groups. In his view, a rise in interest rates, higher petrol prices and a higher cost of living were hitting those who earned less the hardest.

James said many buyers had used the 5 per cent deposit scheme to enter the market earlier, while people looking to buy were now holding back from applying for a loan. He pointed to a sharp fall in enquiries since May. He also argued that a deposit was only one element of buying a property, with affordability the second, and that higher interest rates meant people could not borrow as much as before. He expected more first home buyers to seek assistance from banks, including financial hardship services.

AMP chief economist Dr Shane Oliver said the focus on scheme borrowers reflected the greater risk they carried of negative equity. He said the banks typically want a 20 per cent deposit because a fall in house prices of up to 20 per cent would leave that buyer covered. Oliver said there was risk across the board for scheme users, but borrowers who entered after the scheme was expanded in October last year faced the greatest risk of mortgage stress and negative equity.

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Scheme Rules, Price Falls and Next Steps

The 5 per cent deposit scheme was first introduced in 2020, allowing first-time buyers to obtain a mortgage with a small deposit. The federal government guarantees up to 15 per cent, so buyers avoid paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance. The scheme was expanded in October last year, removing caps on the number of people who could apply in each state and removing income thresholds.

A cap remains on the value of homes that can be bought under the scheme, set at $1.5 million in Sydney and $950,000 in Melbourne. Cotality data shows home values have dropped 8.2 per cent in the five capital cities this year, while nationally values are down 6.7 per cent since the peak. CBA forecasts values will fall at least 14 per cent from peak to trough across Australia, while AMP tips a 15 per cent peak to trough fall.

Oliver said many buyers who entered early had seen their home values move far beyond the 5 per cent deposit, so despite recent price drops they remain ahead. For borrowers who bought later, however, the combination of higher rates, falling prices and reduced borrowing capacity leaves less room for error, and Equifax's data will be the key measure to watch as arrears trends develop.