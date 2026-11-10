First Home Buyers in Exposed Jobs Fall Behind on 5 Per Cent Deposit Mortgages

Equifax data shows first home buyers using the 5 per cent deposit scheme in exposed industries face higher mortgage arrears and rising financial stress.

First home buyers using the 5 per cent deposit scheme who work in industries exposed to a softening economy are more likely to be falling behind on their mortgage repayments than those in more resilient professions, according to an analysis of data by consumer credit agency Equifax.

The findings show a widening gap within the same government-backed program. The analysis found that the split emerged at the same time as the number and size of mortgages using the 5 per cent scheme fell.

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Arrears Rates Vary Sharply Across Professions

Almost 0.6 per cent of first home owners using the scheme and working in administration and other services are 30-plus days past due on their loan repayments. For workers in finance and education, the figure was closer to 0.2 per cent.

Among first home owners with small deposits, the share of loans in arrears is higher for those working in retail, wholesale, manufacturing, the arts, accommodation and real estate than for those in jobs like finance, education and health. Borrowers in exposed industries also had smaller average mortgages, typically $648,000, than those in resilient industries, who borrowed an average $731,000.

Although most Australian households are up-to-date or ahead on their mortgage repayments, pockets of stress are evident after five increases to the Reserve Bank's cash rate this year.

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Loan Sizes and Demand Fall in Key Suburbs

The biggest drop in mortgage size was in the NSW suburb of Manly, where borrowers using the scheme borrowed 18.7 per cent less, or $249,000 less. In Richmond-Windsor, loan sizes fell 17 per cent, or $145,000.

In Victoria, the largest decline was recorded in Stonnington East, where loan sizes fell 10.8 per cent, or $86,000. Overall mortgage demand fell 16.6 per cent compared to October last year.

Mortgage hardships rose 3.34 per cent compared to the June quarter, adding to signs that households with smaller deposits are under pressure.

Equifax and AMP Explain the K-Shaped Market

Equifax chief solutions officer Kevin James said it was the first time a 'K-shaped' market had appeared for first home buyers, splitting those who used the 5 per cent scheme into high and lower risk groups. A rise in interest rates, more expensive petrol prices and a higher cost of living were hitting those who earned less.

James said many buyers had used the 5 per cent deposit scheme to enter the market earlier, while people looking to buy were holding back from applying for a loan. He said enquiries had dropped quite heavily since May.

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James also said affordability was the second element of buying a property, and that higher interest rates mean people cannot borrow as much and buy where they want to buy. He expected to see a rise in the number of first home buyers seeking assistance from banks, including financial hardship services, to get by.

Scheme Rules and Negative Equity Risks

The 5 per cent deposit scheme was first introduced in 2020, allowing first-time buyers to get a mortgage with a small deposit. The federal government guarantees up to 15 per cent, so buyers avoid paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance.

The scheme was expanded in October last year, removing caps on the number of people who could apply in each state and removing income thresholds. A cap remains on the value of homes that can be bought using the scheme, set at $1.5 million in Sydney and $950,000 in Melbourne.

AMP chief economist Dr Shane Oliver said the focus on first home buyers using the scheme was due to the latest rate rise in November, the fifth this year. Oliver said people using the scheme are at greater risk of negative equity, which is why banks typically want a 20 per cent deposit, so that buyers are covered if house prices fall by up to 20 per cent.

Falling Home Values Raise Stress Outlook

Home values have dropped 8.2 per cent in the five capital cities this year, according to Cotality data, while nationally values are down 6.7 per cent since the peak. CBA forecasts values will fall at least 14 per cent from peak to trough across Australia, while AMP tips a 15 per cent peak to trough fall.

Oliver said risk existed across the board for first home buyers using the 5 per cent scheme, but those who borrowed after the scheme was expanded in October last year faced the most risk of mortgage stress and negative equity. He said many buyers entered the market earlier, and their home values had moved far beyond 5 per cent, so despite the price drops they remain ahead.