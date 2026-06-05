First in NSW: Police Officer Sentenced for Killing Indigenous Teenager

In a historic sentence, police officer Benedict Bryant received a two-year intensive corrections order for the death of 16-year-old Jai Wright, who died after Bryant parked his unmarked car in front of the stolen trail bike Jai was riding.

A heart-wrenching cry echoed through a packed courtroom in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Friday as a police officer was sentenced for the death of an Indigenous teenager, marking a historic first in New South Wales.

Benedict Bryant, a serving police officer, was found guilty in November of dangerous driving occasioning death after he parked his unmarked police car in front of a stolen trail bike ridden by 16-year-old Jai Wright in 2022. The Bunghutti youth was thrown from the bike when he crashed into the car, sustaining critical head injuries, and died in hospital the following day. The courtroom was filled to capacity, with an overflow room needed to accommodate Jai's family and friends.

As Judge Jane Culver delivered the sentence-a two-year intensive corrections order, a form of imprisonment served in the community-a mournful wail rose from the gallery. The judge acknowledged the profound loss, stating, No sentence can ever measure the value of a human life, especially not a life tragically lost so young, a life not fully lived, a life that matters.

According to the Aboriginal Legal Service, this is the first time in NSW that a police officer has been held criminally responsible for an Aboriginal death during a police operation. Jai's mother, Kylie Aloua, had previously expressed that she did not want Bryant to be jailed, so his family would not have to suffer the same loss she feels. The judge described that wish as eloquent in a way that is utterly humbling as she read Aloua's victim impact statement.

The statement was accompanied by sobs and the emptying of tissue boxes. Every ambulance siren, every police siren, every rushed footstep takes me straight back to that moment, Aloua wrote. The loneliness is overwhelming. I'm not living, I'm surviving.

Jai's brother also read a statement, saying, I know this will never end for us all... because all we have is a big family without the glue that kept us together. The judge found that Bryant, who remains a police officer, should have known that placing his car in Jai's path without lights and sirens could cause a crash posing serious risk. She also found he should have guessed that someone disobeying road rules and not slowing would not stop.

However, she reduced Bryant's moral culpability because he may have wrongly believed he was parking out of harm's way. Nevertheless, she noted minimal remorse and that Bryant was predominantly occupied with appealing his future sentence and supposed anti-police sentiment.

In addition to the corrections order, Bryant must complete 500 hours of community service and his driver's license is suspended for three years. His solicitor, Paul McGirr, told reporters that Bryant would appeal, saying the sentence does not pass the pub test





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