First IS-linked cohort repatriated from Syria, thanks to US pressure on Syrian government

A group of women and children, the first Islamic State-linked cohort in the world, were repatriated from Syria after the Syrian government reversed its position and allowed them to leave with relatives, thanks to US pressure on the Syrian government.

When a group of women and children arrived in Australia from their Syrian detention camp in early May, they were the first Islamic State-linked cohort in the world to be brought back by their families over the objections of their government.

Until then, Syrian authorities would only repatriate so-called IS brides to Western countries with official government approval. It was a position that for seven years had kept dozens of Australian women and children in squalid and dangerous conditions as successive governments refused to act.

Three months earlier, in February, family advocate Jamal Rifi and two supporters helped 34 Australian Syrian women and children to board a flight, but Syrian officials made it clear they would not allow them to board the flight because the Australian government would not accept them when they arrived. Fast forward three months, and the Syrian government's position reversed.

On May 7, grandmother Kawsar Abbas and her family in the company of Abraham Abbas, Kawsar's brother, and another relative, Ahmed Alameddine, arrived in Damascus hours later. Australian representatives have also travelled there, hoping to quickly return them home. Diplomatic, government, and family supporters say families from other Western countries are now getting in touch with the Australian advocates to ask how to achieve this new kind of repatriation.

Rifi believes the obduracy of the Australian government meant the Syrians had no choice. Others believe that, behind the scenes, bigger moves were afoot. The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, has enthused that Syria was becoming a US partner. The former Muslim radical began a bromance with president Donald Trump, who gave him a bottle of his signature ‘Trump Victory’ fragrance.

A few days ago, Trump sent more scent and the former militia leader tweeted his thanks, saying ‘Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance. ’ Dr Dara Conduit, a senior lecturer in political science at the University of Melbourne, says Syria needs America to lift its crippling sanctions. America needs a credible government in the Middle East nation so Trump can reduce America's security presence (and its costs).

America is the key security guarantor in the Kurdish-run north-east of Syria, where the al-Roj detention camp is located. The indefinite detention of women and children is not only against international law, but threatens to rebirth Islamic State’s ‘intergenerational plan’ to breed and recruit a new army. Unlocking hardened men from prisons – known as the ‘Breaking the Walls’ campaign – helped found the emerging militant group in 2012.

With this in mind, in September last year, US Admiral Brad Cooper called on Western countries to bring their citizens home and deal with them through their own justice systems. This, it’s clear that America wanted Australia to act on its stranded IS brides. A letter sent in February by a Department of State official expressed disappointment at the Albanese government’s obduracy on the subject.

The US wanted to ‘press countries to repatriate, especially in light of recent developments in the region. ’ Australia currently has no diplomatic relationship with Syria, but some advocates believe the United States pressured the Syrian government to relent, and to let the women and children leave with family members. From America’s point of view, if this sets a precedent for other Western countries to follow, that’s a good thing





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Syrian Women And Children Islamic State-Linked Cohort Repatriation US Pressure Albanese Government US-Syrian Relations Al-Roj Detention Camp Breaking The Walls Campaign Islamic State's Intergenerational Plan

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