Labor MP Ed Husic urges independent body to control prime minister staffing powers

Labor MP Ed Husic has called for the prime minister's power to allocate additional staff to MPs to be handed to an independent body, amid accusations Anthony Albanese played political games with staffing offers.

Labor MP Ed Husic has called for the prime minister's power to decide how many employees political opponents can hire to be handed to an independent body.

Labor MP Calls for Independent Staffing Body

His intervention ramps up pressure on Anthony Albanese following accusations the prime minister is playing political games with staffing allocations for crossbench MPs. Speaking to journalists at Parliament House in Canberra, Husic said: I just think we should probably find a way to free the prime minister from these types of issues. There should be an independent mechanism that just deals with this and gets this off his plate. It seems to generate more issues than solve problems.

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It does not need to be dealt with by a prime minister. Just get it off the table to an independent body and move on. Under federal legislation, each politician is entitled to five low-paid electorate officers.

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However, the provision of additional, higher-paid advisers is completely controlled by the prime minister. An ongoing review into politicians' parliamentary resources, led by one of Albanese's former senior advisers, has said the prime minister's power must be examined. Crossbench MPs and integrity experts have called for the power to be handed to the independent remuneration tribunal, which determines politicians' salaries. Albanese has faced criticism over his staffing decisions.

Albanese Faces Criticism Over Staffing Decisions

He cut staffing levels to the expanded crossbench and was accused of playing political games by making an unsolicited offer of additional staff to new One Nation MP David Farley. Farley rejected the unsolicited offer for an additional staff member. Labor MPs who take on the additional workload of chairing parliamentary committees privately aired their frustrations with the prime minister. This followed revelations Albanese let crossbench defector Tammy Tyrrell keep two additional staff when she joined Labor.

Payman has claimed Albanese offered her additional staff. There was also a report that Sussan Ley was offered support to back freedom of information changes in exchange for additional staff. Husic, who chairs the House economics committee, said he was not complaining about the additional workload he shouldered. But he would not say whether Albanese's use of his staffing powers had been appropriate.

The MP served as industry and science minister in Albanese's first-term government. He was relegated to the backbench after the last election. He has since broken ranks on a number of topics, including offering support for a gas export tax and criticising the government's response to the war in Gaza.