First Nations Delegates Attend COP31 Climate Talks in Antalya

Indigenous leaders from Australia travel to Antalya for COP31 to demand recognition of climate impacts on Torres Strait Islanders and Pacific communities amid global negotiations.

Delegations of First Nations activists have arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, to participate in the United Nations climate talks designated as COP31. These representatives are among the roughly 100,000 people from around 200 countries expected to gather for the summit over the coming fortnight. The gathering aims to convert promises from previous summits into tangible action on a global scale.

Indigenous Voices Demand Climate Recognition

First Nations peoples from across the globe are determined to make their voices heard during the final text negotiations. The summit represents a critical moment for Indigenous groups seeking to elevate their specific concerns within the broader diplomatic framework. Barbara Ibuai, a Saibai Koedal clan woman, emphasized that Torres Strait Islander communities face identical challenges to Pacific nations.

Also read Australia's Dilemma: Climate Minister Bowen Faces Pressure Amid Fossil Fuel Exports Before Cop31

Ms Ibuai founded Climate Collective Zenadth Kes to advocate for her Country, which is located within kilometres of Papua New Guinea. Saibai Island is already experiencing impacts from extreme heat and rising seas, including migration driven by climate change. She noted the dominance of sea walls which alter the natural interaction with the environment.

Australia Leads Negotiations Amidst Diplomatic Settlement

Australia will lead the negotiations under an unusual arrangement reached to settle a dispute with Türkiye. This agreement determined which country would host the conference this year, allowing Australian representatives to play a central role in the proceedings. The host nation is promoting an action agenda alongside formal negotiations.

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This agenda encourages countries to support non-binding pledges on issues ranging from artificial intelligence to waste management. The focus of the summit is expected to fall on several key issues. These include speeding up the global shift to clean energy and boosting finance and investment.

Organizers also aim to grow the green economy and elevate Pacific priorities. While highlighting the plight of low-lying Pacific countries has been a key diplomatic push for the Albanese government, many Torres Strait Islander people feel their situation has been overlooked. The delegation seeks to rectify this imbalance through direct engagement.

Coalition Building Among Indigenous Leaders

Larissa Baldwin-Roberts, a Widjabul Wiabal woman, is co-chairing the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change. Her role involves coordinating efforts to promote the recognition of Indigenous knowledge, sovereignty, and stewardship. The forum will put forward shared positions once they have been agreed upon by member organizations.

Tamika Sadler, the Climate and Country Campaign Director at Common Threads, led a delegation of 10 First Nations women. They traveled to Antalya after shaping shared priorities over the weekend. Ms Sadler described the atmosphere as akin to a welcome home party for relatives from different sociocultural regions.

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Specific Sector Priorities Take Center Stage

The Indigenous Carbon Industry Network sent its first-ever delegation to the conference. They aim to highlight Indigenous leadership in emissions reduction and promote Indigenous carbon credits. Director Suzanne Thompson stated that caring for Country and adapting to climate changes has occurred for millennia.

Taigen Ryan, a Kalkadoon woman, traveled as the Invasive Species Council Voice of Country Lead. She argues that introduced plants and animals fundamentally change landscapes and push native wildlife towards extinction. She insists that serious global conversations must include First Nations knowledge at the center.

Global Warming Challenges Persist at Summit

The pace of global warming has slowed since the start of annual global talks. However, the world is still a long way from emissions cuts that would keep temperatures below 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial average. COP31 aims to accelerate the implementation of plans put forward by individual nations.

The task is being made more difficult by the global energy shock triggered by conflict in the Middle East. Despite these obstacles, the presence of diverse First Nations delegates signals a strong determination to influence the outcome. The negotiations will continue for two weeks in Antalya.