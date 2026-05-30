First Nations football talent showcase inspires next generation ahead of World Cup 2026

A showcase of 26 young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander footballers in Sydney aims to increase representation and provide pathways to professional soccer, inspired by the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

As Australia gears up for a tricky FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, eyes are on the next generation of stars. Cydnee Avery is part of a cohort, selected from hundreds of applicants, to play in a showcase of First Nations football talent.

For Cydnee Avery, the chance to play in the John Moriarty Football (JMF) showcase is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The 14-year-old midfielder has recently been selected for the Western Sydney Wanderers Girls Academy. I am very excited to verse other teams and people … how competitive it is, and I get to score many goals, she told SBS News.

Avery gravitated toward football as a young child, following in the footsteps of her older sisters but also using the sport as a space of tranquillity. When she was five years old, we actually found out that she had 98 per cent hearing loss, mainly in the right ear, her mother Jess Avery told SBS News.

She taught herself how to lip-read … the struggle there is obviously when a coach is getting you to do a certain drill, they have to be facing you to kind of pick up what they are saying. She does have a lot of natural talent, but I find that dedication as well, and the way she trains and how many hours a week she puts in, that plays a big part as well.

This weekend, Avery will join a cohort of 26 promising young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander footballers from across the country for a first-of-its-kind exhibition match in Sydney. Members of the professional football community will also be there. The showcase is hosted by the John Moriarty Foundation, named after the first Aboriginal footballer to be selected for Australia. John Moriarty was the first Aboriginal football player to be selected to represent Australia.

This is so much more than just a one-off game or a one-off event, it is really a sustainable kind of legacy piece, JMF program manager Jen Wicks told SBS News. I think that for me speaks back to John, and when I think of the first Aboriginal player to be selected for Australia, that was an opportunity that changed his life ... how can we afford an opportunity that may do the same for another young person, generations on?

Wicks was part of the selection process for the showcase and is one of the few female UEFA A Licence holders, an advanced football coaching qualification, in Australia. Speaking to the creation of the talent showcase, Wicks said it was inspired by the upcoming FIFA World Cup and aims to increase representation in the professional game.

One of the things that really spoke to us about the World Cup was that it is essentially the world's biggest talent showcase, Wicks said. There actually has not been anything like that in Australia for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people. We give a platform to the young people who are so talented, but quite often are from areas and in situations where they may not have the opportunities to show that talent.

Also among those making the trip to Sydney are Ceon Dempsey and Nequarn Pascoe Binjari from Mornington Island in far north-west Queensland. Both 15 years old, the pair play on the left and right wing respectively and are inspired by legends of the game. Pascoe is inspired by Brazilian star Neymar.

They actually have not played in a structured game but have accrued an incredible skill-set over hours and hours and hours of practice, with the bare minimum of equipment, actually very often no footwear, she said. The soccer player that inspired me to play is Ronaldo, Ceon said. The JMF talent showcase has got me excited as it is one step closer to my dream of being a professional soccer player.

The cohort is hoping this opportunity could kick-start their careers and bring their unique skill-sets to the game. Kids that are used to looking for dangers, very real, life-threatening dangers that are used to scanning over vast distances, their heads are on a swivel and can see 180 very easily have such an incredible ability already that just does not need to be taught, Wicks said.

In the same way that creativity through periods of long periods of play and uninterrupted play and unstructured play, there is a level of creativity and the desire to be instinctive, skilful and adaptable … I really see that in spades in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players. Proud Kanolu and Gangulu woman Allira Toby made her A-league women's debut at 19 years old and is now helping to pave the way for the next generation.

This showcase represents a significant step towards greater diversity and inclusion in Australian football, highlighting the immense talent that exists within First Nations communities. It is not just a game, but a movement to ensure that young Indigenous footballers have the same pathways and opportunities as their peers. The John Moriarty Foundation continues to build on the legacy of its namesake, providing a platform for young talents to shine on a national stage.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon, these young players embody the future of Australian soccer, bringing unique perspectives and skills that could enrich the sport at all levels





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